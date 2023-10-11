Promova introduces a new mode to support language learners with dyslexia

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, during Dyslexia Awareness Month, Promova announces the launch of its Dyslexia Mode. Language learners with dyslexia can now use Dysfont , a specialized typeface developed by talented dyslexic designer and TEDx speaker, Martin Pysny, to acquire a foreign language.



“10-20% of people worldwide are dyslexic. 60-80 percent of those have language-based learning problems, meaning that processing, or absorbing words - written or spoken - is a laborious process or that retrieval or expression - again, in conversation or writing - is difficult. They need customized systems for processing the information, practicing vocabulary and applying those grammar rules,” says Dr. Rebecca Mannis, a founder of the Ivy Prep Learning Center.

The diversity of languages and multilingual environments may pose particular challenges for dyslexic children and adults, states the European Dyslexia Association, which becomes even more urgent each year with a growing number of people moving abroad.

Seeing the problem and considering the importance of foreign languages for modern life, Promova wanted to make their language platform more accessible to neurodivergent learners.

“Partnering with the Dysfont team to create Dyslexia Mode, we aim to make it easier for dyslexics to learn new languages and raise awareness about the challenges learners with this condition face. Together, we hope to help reduce the impact that learning disabilities have on people’s lives,” says Andrew Skrypnyk, CEO and co-founder of Promova.

Martin Pysny’s font addresses letter switching, letter reversals and text instability that makes working with text challenging. For instance, Dysfont makes the uppercase and lowercase letters versions as similar as possible and differentiates p, q, b, and d.

“Language learning apps should adapt their interfaces to the needs of neurodivergent people. They should think about reducing the color brightness and avoiding colors that heavily contrast, offering different ways to memorize words (like listening and showing an illustration), and avoiding competing while learning,” says Martin Pysny, creator of Dysfont. “Promova already did all of that, and I believe adding Dysfont will complete the picture. I’m grateful to Promova for becoming the first company in the world to implement this font. Together, we can help empower dyslexics to learn foreign languages successfully.”

From October 3rd, Dyslexia Mode is available for free on Promova’s platform. Learners can access it by tapping Settings, and turning Dyslexia Mode on.

Contact:

viktoriia.khutorna@promova.com

