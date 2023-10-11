Recent Acquisition in Digital Banking Highlights the Criticality of New Research Report: '2023 State of Digital Banking'

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that underlines the rapid expansion and strategic importance of the digital banking sector, leading UK-based digital banking software expert, ieDigital, recently announced its acquisition of the US-based digital banking technology provider, Connect FSS. This groundbreaking union, which combines the strengths of two major players in their respective markets, sets the stage for an industry poised for immense growth and digital disruption.

It is against this backdrop that the "2023 State of Digital Banking - Feeding An Insatiable Beast: Financial Institutions Prioritize Cybersecurity and Customer Experience on Digital Journey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report is a definitive guide for business entrepreneurs and managers keen on understanding the shifting digital banking landscape. In the words of Jerry Young, CEO of ieDigital, the acquisition offers a "growth opportunity" and the ability to support a broader range of customers. Likewise, the research report emphasises how pivotal such growth opportunities are in today’s fast-evolving digital banking realm.

Since the dawn of personal computing, financial institutions have been relentless in their pursuit of technology-driven excellence. The drive has intensified, given the surging prominence of fintechs and the dynamic demands of modern consumers. As competition mounts and digital functionalities flourish, banking leaders are grappling with high investment decisions in digital initiatives, which they see as a major expenditure and concern in their strategic roadmap.

The comprehensive report delves deep into these challenges. It:

Explains the Current Digital Landscape: Get a clear view of how banks and credit unions are formulating new strategies to acquire and serve customers in an increasingly digital age.

Get a clear view of how banks and credit unions are formulating new strategies to acquire and serve customers in an increasingly digital age. Highlights the Competition: Understand the mounting pressure from fintech start-ups and how traditional banks are adapting to stay relevant.

Understand the mounting pressure from fintech start-ups and how traditional banks are adapting to stay relevant. Details Investment Priorities: Gain insights into where banking executives are directing their investments in the digital arena, be it cybersecurity, AI-driven customer service or blockchain.

Set against the strategic moves of companies like ieDigital and Connect FSS, this report brings to light the indispensable need for business entrepreneurs and managers to stay informed. Knowing the "State of Digital Banking in 2023" is more than just a window into the future; it's a compass that directs business decisions and investments.

Jerry Young's enthusiasm about the merger underscores the global nature of today's banking landscape, and the necessity to understand varying geographies and technologies. As the banking world gets smaller and more interconnected, the report provides the knowledge and insight required to navigate this intricate web.

In conclusion, the acquisition of Connect FSS by ieDigital isn't merely a business decision; it's a testament to the evolution of the banking industry. The report, “2023 State of Digital Banking,” offers stakeholders a front-row seat to this evolution, equipping them with the insights and analysis needed to thrive in this new digital era.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3h0ept

Article source: IBS Intelligence

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.