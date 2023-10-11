Mezcal Market is Projected to Attain a Size of $2.39Bn Globally by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “Mezcal Market Size Report, Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Geography,” the mezcal market is expected to grow from $1.47 billion in 2022 to $2.39 billion by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030. The report highlights key factors driving the mezcal market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.





Casa Agave Ltd, Quiquiriqui Mezcal Ltd, Davide Campari Milano NV, Gente de Mezcal SA de CV, Bacardi-Martini BV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Meanwhile Drinks Ltd, Proximo Spirits Inc, and Madre Mezcal Inc are among the prominent players operating in the global mezcal market. The global mezcal market players focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They also adopt strategies such as investments in research and development activities, new product launches, and expanding production capacities.





The mezcal market in APAC comprises several developed and developing economies such as China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. Mezcal is a distilled alcoholic beverage prepared from any agave. It mainly originated in Mexico, and most manufacturers export this beverage to Asian countries, mainly to Japan. Agaves are found mainly in different parts of Mexico and south to the equator, though most mezcal is made in Oaxaca. In the current market scenario, this alcoholic beverage is gaining popularity across the globe. The Asian market is now becoming a significant market for mezcal sales and consumption. Mezcal is gaining popularity among consumers in Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. This consumer shift toward mezcal is mainly attributed to the rising health concerns. The rising preference for luxurious alcoholic beverages has increased the demand for mezcal, which is anticipated to propel the market growth in APAC.



The mezcal market is a growing sector as people are now focusing on experiencing various types of drinks from different countries. The younger generation mostly loves to explore different food, beverages, and cuisines from different cultures. This further contributes to the Mezcal market growth in Asia Pacific. Also, there is a noticeable growth in the e-commerce sector. All types of mezcal products are available to consumers through online and offline retail channels. All these factors are fueling the demand for mezcal in Asia Pacific.







Increase in Demand for Luxury and Premium Beverages



The rising demand for luxury and premium beverages has emerged as a driving force for the Mezcal market. One significant catalyst for this trend is the increase in the disposable income of consumers. As people's earnings have grown, they are more inclined to allocate a portion of their budget to indulging in high-end spirits such as Mezcal. This has opened up opportunities for premium Mezcal brands to thrive as consumers seek distinctive, elevated drinking experiences. Additionally, the influence of millennials cannot be understated. This demographic cohort has shown a particular penchant for spending on high-end beverages, driven by a desire for quality, authenticity, and unique flavor profiles. Mezcal aligns perfectly with these preferences, offering a handcrafted and artisanal product that resonates with the millennial demographic, contributing significantly to the surge in demand.

Moreover, the evolution of consumer preferences plays a pivotal role in driving the Mezcal market. Modern consumers increasingly seek unique and sophisticated spirits that go beyond the ordinary. With its intricate production process, smoky notes, and distinct flavors, Mezcal aligns well with this shift. It has become a symbol of refined taste and has gained a reputation as a premium beverage choice, attracting discerning consumers looking for a more elevated drinking experience.



The burgeoning cocktail culture has further contributed to Mezcal's ascent in the luxury beverage market. Mixologists and bartenders have embraced Mezcal as a versatile and premium ingredient for crafting unique and innovative cocktails. Its smoky and complex flavors add depth and character to drinks, making it a sought-after choice in upscale bars and restaurants. This has heightened Mezcal's visibility and spurred consumer interest in recreating these upscale cocktail experiences at home, further driving demand.



Lastly, the perception of Mezcal as a luxury product has been amplified by effective marketing strategies and distinctive packaging. Premium Mezcal brands have invested in sophisticated branding highlighting the product's artisanal origins, emphasizing its exclusivity. This marketing approach has attracted consumers looking for status symbols and unique gifting options, bolstering the demand for Mezcal in the luxury spirits market.







Mezcal Market: Segmental Overview



The global mezcal market is segmented on the basis of product type, category, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the market is categorized into joven, reposado, anejo, and others. The reposado segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2030. Reposado, which translates to "rested" in Spanish, represents a middle ground between the youthful boldness of joven and the aged complexity of anejo mezcal. It undergoes a relatively short aging process of two months to one year in oak barrels. This aging imparts a mellower character to the spirit, smoothing out some of the agave's sharper edges. While retaining the core agave flavors, reposado mezcal develops additional nuances, such as hints of vanilla, caramel, and wood. Its surging demand is due to its ability to balance the unaged vibrancy of joven and the refined complexity of anejo, making it a preferred choice for those seeking a smoother and more approachable mezcal experience.

Based on category, the mezcal market is segmented into 100% agave and blend. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. By geography, the global mezcal market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.







Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mezcal Market



The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and business shutdowns. The mezcal industry reported severe disruptions in supply chains and shutdowns of many processing, wholesale, and smaller retail businesses in the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic hindered the supply chains, manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and goods sales. Due to the imposition of lockdown measures to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-2, many liquor stores were closed, which declined the sales of mezcal. However, after some relaxation in restrictions during the lockdown, mezcal sales upsurged.





