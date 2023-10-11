Concurrent Technologies Corporation Named a 2023 Best Place to Work in PA

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Penn Business Journal has included Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) among the Best Places to Work in PA. The awards are held in partnership with Best Companies Group.



Best Places to Work in PA identifies, recognizes, and honors outstanding employers in Pennsylvania. Companies are judged in the categories of small, medium, and large, based on the number of employees. CTC made the list of large employers. This is the 15th year that CTC has been included in the Best Places to Work in PA list.

“We are honored that CTC has once again been recognized among the best places to work in Pennsylvania, and we’re pleased that our technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, is honored again this year,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “Our companies’ ongoing growth and success are due in large part to the hard work, talent, and dedication of our employees. It’s important to provide them with the best possible work environment where they can feel valued and thrive.”

Best Companies Group manages the registration and survey process, analyzes the data, and uses their expertise to determine the rankings. The assessment consists of an in-depth anonymous employee survey (75 percent) and a review of workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The numerical rankings of all the companies to make the list will be revealed at an awards ceremony on December 7, 2023.

“The 2023 Best Places to Work in PA winners put employees first. Excelling in business is not only about good customer service and the delivery of a quality product; it’s also about fostering a positive environment for innovative teams to thrive,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business. “These companies are innovators, creating new benefit and HR programs to assist with employee engagement and retention. We join the Best Companies Group in congratulating this year’s honorees.”

Eligible companies must have at least 15 employees working in Pennsylvania; be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity; be a publicly or privately held business; have a facility in Pennsylvania; and be in business a minimum of one year.

Central Penn Business Journal is the leading source of business news and information in Central Pennsylvania for the past 39 years. In addition to breaking news on its multimedia news site at CPBJ.com, it also publishes a biweekly print edition. Central Penn Business Journal publishes various special focus sections on topics such as real estate and construction and mergers and acquisitions in addition to the yearly Book of Lists. It also hosts 10 annual events, including Women of Influence, Reader Rankings, Fastest Growing Companies and Best Places to Work in PA, to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. In addition, the Central Penn Business Journal facilitates webinars bringing local experts from the business community together to discuss current topics and trends. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. Central Penn Business Journal and its sister publication, Lehigh Valley Business, which covers business in the Lehigh Valley, are part of BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of B2B information, research, events and marketing solutions across more than 25 U.S. markets and industries.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Mary Bevan

Concurrent Technologies Corporation

BevanM@ctc.com

814-2692490