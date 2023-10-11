A Rare Opportunity for Wealth Managers in the Wake of Credit Suisse's Collapse: Winning the Great Wealth Transfer 2023

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aftermath of Credit Suisse's monumental downfall and its takeover by UBS has sent waves through the Swiss wealth and asset management sectors. Amid these massive shifts, as highlighted by finews.asia, comes the release of a pivotal research report, “Winning the Great Wealth Transfer 2023 - Capturing the Next Wave of Clients”. This seminal piece, tailored for business entrepreneurs and managers, provides a comprehensive roadmap for understanding and capitalising on the unprecedented wealth migration to younger generations.

The spotlight on Credit Suisse's assets, showcases a vast opportunity for industry players. The tumultuous realignment in the wealth management sector provides a prime chance for competitors to widen their asset base. Yet, as Julius Baer CEO, Philipp Rickenbacher emphasised, the transition of high net worth individuals is a gradual process; a fact that makes the new research report timely and indispensable.

The “Winning the Great Wealth Transfer 2023” report delves into the crux of the wealth management industry. It accentuates that while new clients breathe life into this sector, the real gold lies in robust personal balance sheets. This underscores the significance of the upcoming Great Wealth Transfer, an epoch-making shift with $73 trillion in assets predicted to pass to next-generation heirs by 2045.

Predominantly steered by the 73 million-strong baby boomer generation, more than $53 trillion of this wealth transfer will come from them. The timeframes generally required to amass such significant wealth are on the brink of dramatic compression. Younger investors, with affluent lineage, are poised to see decades of wealth accumulation condensed into shorter spans.

What does this mean for business entrepreneurs and managers? The forthcoming era beckons with a dual focus. First, a continued catering to affluent clients. Second, and more crucially, an adaptation to a rapidly "greening" American wealth landscape, which, contrary to previous beliefs, is skewing younger.

For wealth management firms, survival and prosperity will pivot on a dual-strategy approach. Embracing the long-standing high-net-worth (HNW) and ultrahigh net-worth (UHNW) clients, while concurrently paving pathways for the new wave of wealth that is, quite literally, younger and on the horizon.

The “Winning the Great Wealth Transfer 2023” report is not just an exploration but a clarion call. In the backdrop of historic industry upheavals, like the one seen with Credit Suisse, this research lays out the blueprint for a sustainable and flourishing future in the wealth management industry.

For business entrepreneurs and managers looking to stay ahead of the curve, understanding this research is not just recommended – it's imperative. Equip yourself with the insights and strategies to navigate the waves of change and seize the emerging opportunities.

