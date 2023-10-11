Paper Cups Market Projected to Hit USD 12.94 Billion by 2030, According to Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paper cups market size was valued at USD 9.90 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 10.43 billion in 2023 to USD 12.94 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Cafes and restaurants rely on disposable paper cups to serve a variety of beverages quickly, often opting for custom-printed options to promote their brand and enhance sales. The increasing demand for disposable food service products in restaurant settings is a driving force behind the growth of the paper cup market. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Paper Cups Market, 2023–2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Paper Cups Market:

Graphic Packaging International, LLC. (U.S.)

Dart Container Corporation (U.S.)

Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products LP (U.S.)

THE PRINTED CUP COMPANY (U.K.)

Jiangsu Yinwang New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland)

Pactiv LLC. (U.S.)

Greiner Packaging International GmbH (Austria)

Hotpack Packaging Ind. LLC. (UAE)

Genpak LLC. (U.S.)

Konie Cups International Inc. (U.S.)

Grupo Phoenix Capital Limited (U.S.)

Bender Limited (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 3.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 12.94 Billion Market Size in 2020 USD 9.90 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 92 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Wall Type

By End-User

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Paper Cups Market Growth Drivers Growing Coffee and Tea Consumption to Drive Product Demand Rising Commercial Infrastructural Settings to Support Product Consumption

Segments

Demand for Economical Cold Beverage Ware Drove Market Growth

By type, the market is split into hot paper cups and cold paper cups. The cold segment claimed the paper cups market leadership in 2022, primarily due to its lightweight and cost-effective nature, aligning with the preferences of restaurant and hospitality clients who seek economical options for cold beverage ware.

Single-Wall Paper Cups To Gain Popularity Due to Environmental Concerns and Cost Efficiency

By wall types, the market is bifurcated into single wall paper cups and double wall paper cups. Single-wall paper cups are preferred due to their lower energy and paper material consumption compared to double and multiple-wall cups, with manufacturers increasingly focusing on producing single-layer products to drive segment growth.

QSR's Growth Driven by High Demand for Disposable Beverage Ware

By end-user, the market is segmented into households, QSR, and others. The quick-service restaurants (QSR) segment benefits from the widespread use of disposable cups in dine-in and takeaway food service, amplified by the increasing demand for printed food service disposables in fast food and QSR settings, driving segment growth.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights of the Report

The comprehensive market research report offers a thorough analysis of the market, with a particular focus on critical aspects such as the competitive landscape, distribution channels, and prominent product categories. Moreover, it delivers valuable insights into market trends and notable developments within the industry. In addition to the factors mentioned above, the report covers a multitude of variables that have contributed to the recent growth of the market.

Drivers and Restraints

Growing Popularity of Takeaway Food Services and Ready-to-Drink Beverages Boosts Market Growth

The global demand for paper coffee cups is rising, driven by increasing coffee and tea consumption for energy and stamina, coupled with the growing popularity of takeaway food services and ready-to-drink beverages. Notably, data from the National Coffee Association indicates a steady increase in Americans' daily coffee consumption rate, by reaching 65% in 2023 compared to 62% in 2020.

However, the paper cups market growth may face limitations due to the availability of disposable cups made from materials other than paper and paperboard and by growing consumer preference for reusable tableware.

Regional Insights

North America Thrives Due to High Consumption of the Product in U.S. and Canadian Households and Restaurants

North America held the paper cups market share valued at USD 4.87 billion in 2022, primarily due to significant consumption of food service disposables in U.S. and Canadian households and restaurants. For instance, Huhtamäki Oyj generated approximately USD 1,584.78 million in sales of tableware, food service, and consumer goods packaging products in North America in 2022.

In Asia Pacific, fast-food restaurants in China, India, and Southeast Asia favor durable double-wall disposable tableware, driven by a growing number of food establishments and evolving celebration trends.

Competitive Landscape

Industry Leaders Focus on Sustainable Growth Through Paper Cup Recycling Initiatives

Major industry players are prioritizing expanding paper recycling capabilities to create sustainable paper-cups and reduce production expenses, enhancing their business operations. Additionally, collaborations between leading companies are becoming increasingly common, aimed at implementing joint initiatives for recycling paper-cups and promoting sustainable growth in the market.

COVID-19 Impact

Supply Chain Disruptions Dented Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on restaurant closures and supply chain disruptions significantly affected the global consumption of paper-based tableware. However, as quick-service restaurants reopened following the lockdown restrictions, the demand for disposable food service products saw support, and the pandemic also boosted the usage of insulated disposable cups in healthcare establishments, contributing to market growth.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis Qualitative Analysis (In Relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Paper Cups Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Type Hot Paper Cups Cold Paper Cups Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Wall Type Single Wall Paper Cups Multiple Wall Paper Cups Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Households Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments:

December 2022: Stora Enso Oyj and Huhtamäki Oyj jointly implemented 'The Cup Collective' program to recycle approximately half a billion paper cups in Europe, which involved the installation of paper cup collection bins at various public venues, including restaurants and transit bars across Belgium.

