CBD Skin Care Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, and 2030 Forecast | Provided by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cbd skin care market size is expected to positively influence the remarkable growth over the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its upcoming report, titled “CBD Skin Care Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Report, 2023-2030.” CBD skincare pertains to a range of skincare items infused with CBD, a non-intoxicating compound sourced from cannabis and hemp plants. Extracted from industrial hemp, a cannabis variant with minimal THC levels, CBD encompasses full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolated forms alongside various cannabinoids.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Base Year 2022 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By End-User

By Distribution Channel

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa CBD Skin Care Market Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Products Anti-Inflammatory and Anti-Aging Properties

Report Coverage-

The report follows an innovative research methodology that contains data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. The information used to predict the forecast for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is gathered through interviews with reputed stakeholders. The report also incorporates the use of Porters Five Forces Analysis for the forecast. The report focuses on the present status and future opportunities for the textiles market. The report also focuses on the recent developments in the industry, including information on new product launches, expansions, and key market trends.

What is CBD Skin Care industry?

The CBD skin care industry is a sector within the broader skincare and beauty market that specializes in the creation and distribution of skincare products infused with cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD. CBD is a natural compound found in the cannabis plant, and it has gained popularity for its potential health and wellness benefits. When incorporated into skincare products, CBD is believed to offer a range of advantages for the skin.

Here Are Some Key Points That Define The CBD Skin Care Industry:

CBD as an Ingredient: CBD is extracted from the hemp plant and is a non-psychoactive compound, meaning it does not produce the "high" associated with marijuana. It is used in skincare products for its potential anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and hydrating properties.

Diverse Product Range: The CBD skin care industry produces a wide variety of products, including creams, serums, oils, masks, cleansers, and more. These products are formulated to address specific skin concerns such as acne, dryness, redness, and the signs of aging.

Natural and Holistic Approach: CBD is often marketed as a natural and holistic alternative to traditional skincare products. It is promoted as a way to achieve healthier skin without the use of harsh chemicals or synthetic ingredients.

Growth and Popularity: Over the past several years, the CBD skin care market has experienced significant growth. This is driven by consumer interest in wellness, natural products, and a desire for alternatives to traditional skincare options.

Consumer Benefits: Many users of CBD skin care products claim benefits such as reduced skin inflammation, improved hydration, and a more youthful complexion. CBD's potential to soothe and calm the skin is highly regarded.

Regulations and Safety: The CBD skin care industry operates within a complex regulatory landscape, with varying laws and guidelines in different regions. Safety and quality standards are crucial to ensure the effectiveness and safety of products.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendliness: Some CBD skin care brands emphasize sustainable and eco-friendly practices, promoting responsible sourcing of CBD and packaging materials.

CBD Skin Care Market: Segmentation

By Type

Oils

Lotion

Masks & Cream

Others

By End-user

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

Regional Insights

North America: The United States and Canada have witnessed significant growth in the CBD skin care industry. This growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness of CBD's potential benefits, as well as the legalization of hemp-derived CBD products in many states and provinces. North America is a hub for CBD innovation, with numerous startups and established beauty brands incorporating CBD into their skincare lines. Regulatory variations exist, with different states and provinces having their own rules regarding CBD products.

Europe: European countries are experiencing a growing interest in CBD skin care, particularly in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The European market places a strong emphasis on product safety and quality, leading to stringent regulations and standards for CBD skin care products. CBD skin care products are often viewed as premium and are gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers.

Asia-Pacific: In countries like South Korea and Japan, known for their advanced skincare innovations, CBD is gradually gaining acceptance. However, regulations surrounding CBD can be strict in some Asian countries. The use of CBD in traditional medicine in parts of Asia has created a foundation for the growth of CBD skin care products. As consumer awareness increases and regulations evolve, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to become a prominent market for CBD skincare.

Latin America: Latin American countries, such as Brazil and Mexico, have shown a growing interest in CBD skin care products, driven by the natural and organic beauty trends. Regulations regarding CBD vary across the region, with some countries legalizing CBD for skincare and wellness purposes.



Industry Developments:

October 2020: Kristen Bell launched Happy Dance, a direct-to-customer website with Lord Jones, who is a pioneer in the CBD world. It has products ranging from USD 15 to USD 30, which are clean, vegan, and gluten-free.

May 2021: Ikanika, a cannabis company and a specialist in indoor cultivation got approval for commercialization in the Latin America region from the National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute. This will help the company to enhance its revenue generation.

