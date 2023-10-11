Global Coated Fabric Market Size to Reach USD 61.26 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Coated Fabric Market size was USD 41.99 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for protective clothing and trends in electric vehicles are major factors driving the market revenue growth. Coated fabrics can offer barrier properties that protect against liquid, gases, and particles. This is crucial in protective clothing for medical professionals, hazardous material handlers, and workers in cleanrooms or sterile environments. In addition, coated fabrics can be engineered to provide comfort and breathability, which is vital for protective clothing worn for extended periods. Advanced coatings allow for moisture management and temperature regulation, reducing discomfort and heat stress for the wearer.

Environmental concerns and complex manufacturing processes play a major role in driving the market revenue growth. Coating textiles is a complex manufacturing process that requires specialized equipment and expertise. This can increase production costs and limit the availability of coated fabrics for some applications. In addition, many coated fabrics have reduced breathability compared to uncoated textiles. In applications where breathability is crucial, such as sportswear or medical textiles, this limitation can be a significant drawback restraining the market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global coated fabric market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective coated fabric products. Some major players included in the global coated fabric market report are:

Strategic Development

On 23 March 2021, TechStyles, which is a division of the AFF Group based in South Carolina, announced the launch of two new products: The Foundation Collection, a high-quality vinyl upholstery fabric, and TechArt, a digitally printed coated fabric. The Foundation Collection fabric from the textile company consists of six performance lines with 168 colors and a variety of textures and styles for a wide range of uses.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The rubber coated fabric segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Increasing application in waterproofing and weather resistance is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. In addition, chemical and abrasion resistance is another major factor contributing to revenue growth of this segment. Rubber coated fabric provides excellent waterproofing and weather resistance, making it ideal for outdoor applications. It is commonly used in products such as rainwear, outdoor gear, and covers for boats and outdoor equipment. End-use companies can customize rubber coated to meet specific requirements, including thickness, color, and texture, making them versatile for a wide range of applications.

The transportation segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Environmental considerations and various innovative applications are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Coated fabrics are continually finding new applications in transportation. For instance, they are used in airbags, restraint systems, and inflatable structures in aerospace applications. Rising demand for coated fabric in the transportation industry can also be attributed to rising demand for cost-effective applications and noise reduction. Coated fabrics are often easy to clean and maintain, which is essential for transportation interiors that experience high levels of use.

The market in Europe accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Increasing medical and healthcare applications and significant investments in the marine industry are major factors driving the market revenue growth in Europe. Europe has a strong marine tradition, and coated fabrics are widely used in the production of boat covers, sailcloths, awnings, and marine upholstery. The region’s active boating and yacht culture contributes to the rising demand for high-quality coated fabrics.

Emergen Research has segmented the global coated fabric market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Polymer Coated Fabric Rubber Coated Fabric Fabric Backed Wall Coverings



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Protective Clothing Transportation Furniture Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



