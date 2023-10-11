Carbon Nanotubes Market Report: A Deep Dive into CAGR of 19.8% Trends and US$ 22.78 billion by 2030 Dynamics-BY PMI

Covina, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are cylindrical large molecules which are composed of hexagonal arrangement of hybridized carbon atoms formed by rolling up single-walled carbon nanotubes. Use of carbon nanotube as additives by an engineering material and for biomedical applications has contributed in market growth.

The major factor driving the global carbon nanotubes market are superior chemical and mechanical properties, emerging demand, high growth in end-use industries such as electrical & electronics and automotive. The demand for carbon nanotubes has been increasing rapidly in applications such as field emission displays, integrated circuits, hydrogen storage, lithium batteries, solar PV cells, fuel cells, and drug delivery which is likely to propel Carbon Nanotubes market growth.

Key Highlights:

In March 2021, Cabot Corporation launched new ‘ENERMAX 6’ carbon nanotube product. The new launched product can enhance battery performance at lower loadings which enables higher energy density of battery, lowers direct current internal resistance of battery cell and also reduce total loading of conductive carbon additives.

Analyst View:

Increasing adoption of CNTs in automotive, energy, electrical & electronics, and other industries has become a leading factor in target market growth. Increasing commercialization, ramping up of installed capacities, and technological advancements to bring down prices, improve quality, and develop more advanced products is expected to increase the demand for Carbon Nanotubes market growth.

Segmentation:

By type, the multi-walled carbon nanotube is going to dominate in this segment, due to their nature of high conductivity when properly integrated

By the method, chemical vapor deposition is going to dominate the segment, CVD of hydrocarbons over a metal catalyst is a classical method that has been used by various manufacturers to produce carbon nanotube

By application, electronics and semiconductor are going to dominate the market, as carbon nanotubes offer unique electrical properties for building electronic devices such as field-effect transistors and diodes.

, electronics and semiconductor are going to dominate the market, as carbon nanotubes offer unique electrical properties for building electronic devices such as field-effect transistors and diodes. By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global carbon nanotubes market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of CNTs in automotive, energy, electrical & electronics, and other industries.

Key factors and developments:

Growing Demand in Electronics and Semiconductors: Carbon nanotubes have excellent electrical conductivity and thermal properties, making them valuable in electronics and semiconductor applications. Key developments include the integration of CNTs into transistors, interconnects, and other electronic components to enhance performance and reduce power consumption.

Carbon nanotubes have excellent electrical conductivity and thermal properties, making them valuable in electronics and semiconductor applications. Key developments include the integration of CNTs into transistors, interconnects, and other electronic components to enhance performance and reduce power consumption. Use in Aerospace and Defense: The aerospace and defense sectors have been exploring CNTs for their lightweight and high-strength properties. Key developments included the research into CNT composites for aircraft and missile applications.

The aerospace and defense sectors have been exploring CNTs for their lightweight and high-strength properties. Key developments included the research into CNT composites for aircraft and missile applications. Energy Storage and Batteries: Carbon nanotubes have been studied for their potential use in energy storage devices like batteries and super capacitors. They offer high surface area and electrical conductivity, which can improve energy storage and discharge rates.

Carbon nanotubes have been studied for their potential use in energy storage devices like batteries and super capacitors. They offer high surface area and electrical conductivity, which can improve energy storage and discharge rates. Advancements in CNT Production: Key developments have been made in scaling up the production of high-quality carbon nanotubes. Different methods, including chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and arc discharge, have been improved to produce CNTs more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Key developments have been made in scaling up the production of high-quality carbon nanotubes. Different methods, including chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and arc discharge, have been improved to produce CNTs more efficiently and cost-effectively. Healthcare and Biomedical Applications: CNTs have shown promise in drug delivery, imaging, and tissue engineering. Key developments include research into functionalizing CNTs for targeted drug delivery and their use in medical imaging.

CNTs have shown promise in drug delivery, imaging, and tissue engineering. Key developments include research into functionalizing CNTs for targeted drug delivery and their use in medical imaging. Environmental Applications: CNTs have been explored for environmental applications, such as water purification and pollutant removal. Their high surface area and adsorption capabilities are key factors in these developments.

CNTs have been explored for environmental applications, such as water purification and pollutant removal. Their high surface area and adsorption capabilities are key factors in these developments. Regulatory Considerations: As CNTs gained more attention, regulatory agencies have been working on guidelines for their safe use and handling. Key developments include the establishment of safety standards and regulations to protect workers and the environment.

The prominent player operating in the Carbon Nanotubes market includes,

Arkema SA

Arry International Group Limited

Advanced Nanopower Inc.

Chasm Advanced Materials, Inc.

Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Carbon Solutions, Inc.

Cnano Technology Ltd.

Cheap Tubes, Inc.

Grafen Chemical Industries (Grafen Co.)

Hanwha Corporation.

