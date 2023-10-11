Global Construction Chemicals Market Size to Reach USD 89.78 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Construction Chemicals Market size was USD 49.90 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Significant investments in specialized waterproofing and chemical-resistant coatings are major factors driving the market revenue growth. Waterproofing products and solutions are in high demand, especially in regions prone to heavy rainfall or flooding. Construction chemicals for below-grade waterproofing, roof waterproofing, and waterproofing of critical structures are major trends in the global market. Industries that deal with chemicals, such as chemical processing plants, are seeking advanced coatings and linings that provide superior chemical resistance and protection for their infrastructure.

Click Here for In-Depth Insights: Download the Sample Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2363

Regulatory compliance, resistance to change, and long adoption cycles are major factors restraining the market revenue growth. Stringent regulations and compliance requirements in various regions can create barriers to entry and limit the use of certain construction chemicals. Manufacturers are investing in expensive testing and certification processes to meet these regulations, which can increase costs and slow down market revenue growth. The construction industry is conventionally conservative and can be resistant to change. Some contractors and builders prefer conventional construction methods and materials over newer construction chemicals. Construction projects often have long planning and adoption cycles. The time it takes for new construction chemicals to gain acceptance and be specified in projects can be significant, slowing down market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 49.90 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.0% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 89.78 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Mapei, Sika, 3M, Evonik, Fosroc, ACC Limited, Cera-Chem Pvt. Ltd., Chembond Chemicals Limited, Flowcrete Group Ltd., SWC Brother Company Limited Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2363

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global construction chemicals market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective construction chemical products. Some major players included in the global construction chemicals market report are:

Mapei

Sika

3M

Evonik

Fosroc

ACC Limited

Cera-Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Chembond Chemicals Limited

Flowcrete Group Ltd.

SWC Brother Company Limited

Strategic Development

On 20 May 2021, Saint Gobain, which is a leading manufacturer and distributor of performance materials in the construction and industrial markets based in Courbevoie, France, announced the acquisition of Chryso, a global player in the construction chemicals market offering differentiated and innovative solutions, from funds advised by Cinven, an international private equity firm. Chryso's acquisition fits well into Saint-Gobain's strategic ambition of global leadership in sustainable construction. With combined sales of more than USD 3 billion across 66 countries, it will further strengthen the Group's footprint in the burgeoning building chemicals sector.

Buy This Premium Report Now: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2363

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The concrete admixture segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Increasing focus on sustainability, strength, and durability are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. The construction industry is increasingly focused on sustainability and environmental responsibility. Concrete admixtures that reduce the carbon footprint of concrete, enhance energy efficiency or use recycled materials are in high demand. In addition, concrete admixtures can improve strength and durability of concrete, making it suitable for a wider range of applications, including high-rise buildings, bridges, and industrial structures.

The industrial segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Increasing focus on resistance against corrosion, chemicals, and abrasion among others is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Many industrial facilities, such as chemical plants, refineries, and manufacturing plants, are exposed to corrosive environments. Construction chemicals such as corrosion-related coatings, sealants, and repair mortars are essential for protecting structures and equipment from corrosion.

The market in Europe accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Significant investments in restoration of historic buildings and rising demand for advanced construction technologies are major factors driving the market revenue growth in this region. Europe is home to many historic buildings and monuments that require restoration and preservation. Construction chemicals are used in these projects to maintain the historical and architectural integrity of these structures.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/construction-chemicals-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global construction chemicals market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Adhesives and Sealants Concrete Admixture Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Commercial Industrial Residential Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Water Quality Monitoring Market By Product (Ph Meters, Conductivity sensor, TOC Analyzer, Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers, Turbidity Meter), By Application (Industrial, Laboratory, Commercial Space, Government Building), Forecasts to 2027

Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market By Product Type, By Technology, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

Construction Sealants Market By Resin Type, By Usage, By Product Type, By Application, By Industry Vertical, Forecasts to 2027

Water Treatment Biocides Market By Application (Oil & Gas, Mining, Municipal Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper, Swimming Pools, Power Plants), By Product Type (Non-oxidizing Biocides, Oxidizing Biocides), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Construction Sealants Market By Resin Type, By Usage, By Product Type, By Application, By Industry Vertical, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, and across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors. For more information, visit

Contact:

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights