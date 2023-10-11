Global Semiconductor Laser Market Size to Reach USD 15.56 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global semiconductor laser market size reached USD 8.19 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid expansion of the fiber laser market is one of the major factors expected to drive market revenue growth.

Drivers:

Increasing use of fiber lasers is boosting revenue growth of the global semiconductor laser market. A fiber laser is an optically pumped device used with semiconductor lasers, and it is widely employed in a number of industrial manufacturing techniques, such as metal cutting, marking, and welding of aircraft and automobile components. Technological innovations and significant improvement in infrastructure, along with research & development in this area, have contributed to rapid increase in use of fiber lasers. Increasing use of fiber lasers is the primary factor expected to drive revenue growth of the global semiconductor laser market during the forecast period.

Restraints:

Low power production is a primary issue inhibiting demand for semiconductor lasers in many devices. Low power production implies consumption of more internal current and hence, production of extreme heat, which leads to lower equipment longevity. Less reliability and higher load requirements are also related to inadequate power production. Semiconductor lasers are not suitable for many typical laser applications due to relatively low power generation, which in turn, is limiting their adoption and thus, hampering revenue growth of the global semiconductor laser market.

Growth Projections:

The global semiconductor laser market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, and revenue is expected to increase from USD 8.19 Billion in 2021 to USD 14.58 Billion in 2032. Increasing sale of smartphones is one of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the global semiconductor laser market. Enforcement of lockdowns across the globe led to shutting down of production plants, which resulted in supply chain interruptions. In addition, downturn in industrial operations has affected material processing markets, leading to decline in demand for semiconductor lasers. However, relaxations in lockdown restrictions are expected to provide better opportunities for players in the global market.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Increasing sale of smartphones is boosting revenue growth of the global semiconductor laser market. Sales of smartphones have increased significantly, due to the rising trend of e-commerce and increasing subscriptions in social media and other platforms. The use of Three Dimensional (3D) sensing and integration of Organic Light-emitting Diode (OLED) technology in smartphones is increasing significantly, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the global semiconductor laser market during the forecast period. In addition, ongoing research & development of more effective semiconductor lasers is resulting in the creation of additional potential for the market.

Geographical Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share among other regional markets and register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing government investments and initiatives. In addition, rapid expansion of the communications industry in China, India, Japan, and South Korea is expected to boost semiconductor laser market revenue growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 8.19 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.7% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 15.56 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, application, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Sharp Corporation, Coherent Inc., Panasonic Corp., ASML Holding N.V., Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corporation, Osram Licht AG, Rohm Company Limited, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, nLIGHT, Inc., and Jenoptik AG Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global semiconductor laser market is fairly fragmented, with numerous large, small, and medium-sized players accounting for majority market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, and developing, testing, and introducing more effective semiconductor laser devices. Some major companies included in the global semiconductor laser market report are:

Sharp Corporation

Coherent Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

ASML Holding N.V.

Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. IPG Photonics Corporation

Osram Licht AG

Rohm Company Limited

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

nLIGHT, Inc.

Jenoptik AG

Strategic Developments

In February 2022, nLight, a manufacturer of fiber lasers and high-power semiconductors used for industrial, aerospace, defense, and microfabrication markets, procured the assets of Plasmo Industrietechnik, an Austria-based provider of diagnostic and automated quality assurance solutions, mainly for the additive manufacturing and welding markets. Plasmo’s revolutionary quality assurance solutions enable businesses to develop efficient, robust, and cost-optimized manufacturing procedures. Its products are backed by unique machine vision and analytic software that help monitor a wide range of additive manufacturing and industrial welding operations. Complementing nLight’s increasing laser portfolio, the acquisition of Plasmo assets will boost nLight’s position as a crucial enabler of next-generation manufacturing solutions in these emerging markets.

In November 2021, OSRAM, a global provider in optical solutions, increased its full Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) laser line with a component for industrial applications. LiDAR is one of the essential technologies for autonomous driving. The company also launched the SPL TL90AT03, which is excellent for applications such as industrial automation, site leveling, and undetectable traffic monitoring. The SPL TL90AT03 from AMS OSRAM was specifically built for short laser pulses between 5 and 100 nanoseconds. The laser achieves an optical output of 65 watts from an aperture of 110 µm at a forward current of 20 A – equal to a remarkable efficiency of roughly 34 percent.

In April 2021, 3D sensing specialist ams acquired LED leader Osram, providing unique product integration opportunities with revenue synergies of USD 70 million in the next three years. It supports ams' focus on product development with the incredible breadth of Osram’s patent portfolio across emerging LiDAR, microLED, and VCSEL technologies. The company is committed to its R&D program to broaden its product portfolio across consumer, automotive, medical, and industrial markets with support from Osram.

In March 2021, Coherent announced that it had agreed to a cash-and-stock buyout deal estimated to be worth about USD 7.01 billion from Pennsylvania-based engineered materials and optoelectronic components maker II-VI Incorporated. Coherent said that its board of directors considers the II-VI bid to be a "company superior proposal." The merger was initially expected to close by the end of 2021, but was delayed by Chinese regulators and is, therefore, expected to close by mid-May of 2022.

Emergen Research has segmented the global semiconductor laser market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Fiber Optic Laser (FOL) Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Compact Disc Lasers (CDL) High Power Diode Lasers (HPDL) Red Lasers Violet Lasers Green Lasers Blue Lasers Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Optical Storage Devices Lithography Healthcare Instrumentation and Sensor Display Printing Communication Military and Defense Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



