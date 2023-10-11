Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Poised for Remarkable Growth with a High CAGR, 5.5% Expected to Reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2032 – By PMI

Covina, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is atopic dermatitis? What are the common treatments for atopic dermatitis?

Atopic dermatitis, commonly known as eczema, is a chronic skin condition characterized by red, itchy, inflamed, and dry skin. It is a prevalent skin disorder that can affect people of all ages, but it is particularly common in infants and children.

The prevalence of atopic dermatitis is on the rise globally, particularly among children. This increasing patient population is driving the demand for Atopic Dermatitis Market for effective treatments and therapies.

Key Highlights:

In February 2023, Pfizer Inc. announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for CIBINQO, increasing its prescription to encompass adolescents with refractory, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) when use of other systemic medication treatments, including biologics, is contraindicated or when illness is not well controlled.

Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market: Growth Factors

The prevalence of atopic dermatitis is increasing, more effective treatments are emerging from research, biologic therapies are emerging, patient awareness is rising, pharmaceutical companies are competing with one another, new drugs are receiving regulatory approvals, and personalized and telemedicine approaches are becoming more popular. These elements work together to fuel a market that is expanding and geared toward meeting the requirements of people with atopic dermatitis.

The Challenges Facing the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market

Limited treatment options, high costs of newer therapies, potential side effects, resistance and tolerance issues, the chronic nature of the disease necessitating ongoing management, limited access to specialized care, patient compliance issues, research gaps, and the inherent variability of the condition among patients are some of the challenges facing the atopic dermatitis treatment market. These factors collectively impact the ability to provide effective treatment.

Report Scope:

Attributes Details Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Value (2022) US$ 5.47Bn Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 9.1Bn Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 5.5%

Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Product - Calcineurin Inhibitors, Corticosteroids, Biologic Therapy, Immunosuppressants, and Others

- Calcineurin Inhibitors, Corticosteroids, Biologic Therapy, Immunosuppressants, and Others By Route of Administration - Oral, Topical, Injectable

- Oral, Topical, Injectable By End-Users - Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others

Analyst View –

Innovative treatments and drugs for atopic dermatitis are being developed as a result of ongoing research and development activities. This covers biologic medications and targeted therapies that are intended to improve patients' symptom management and quality of life.

Which Companies Are Setting the Industry Standard as Key Players?

The prominent players operating in the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market includes, Novartis, Sanofi SA, Bayer AG, Galderma SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Allergan Plc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Meda Pharmaceuticals and Others.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size and growth of the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market?

What are the current treatment options for Atopic Dermatitis?

What are the emerging trends in Atopic Dermatitis treatment?

Who are the key players in the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market?

What are the challenges and barriers in the AD treatment market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2032

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Conclusion:

The Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market continues to evolve, driven by growing prevalence rates of atopic dermatitis, increased awareness, and ongoing research into innovative therapies. Biologic agents, personalized medicine, and improved drug delivery systems are emerging as key trends, offering new hope for patients. Despite regulatory challenges and high R&D costs, the market presents opportunities for pharmaceutical companies and investors willing to address unmet needs and adapt to changing patient preferences, making it a dynamic and promising sector in the healthcare industry.

