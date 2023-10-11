The Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging System Market Experiences 16.8% CAGR, enhancing industry transformation in the Automotive Sector

New York, United States, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An electric car requires six to ten hours to charge fully using a standard AC charger. Due to their small batteries, electric vehicles need to be quickly recharged to operate for more extended periods. As electric vehicles (EVs) became more prevalent and better equipped to handle high power and current supplies, there was an increase in the need for fast chargers. “Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global electric vehicle fast-charging system market between 2021-2030,” stated by Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/electric-vehicle-fast-charging-system-market/request-sample

Key Drivers

The governments of several nations are supporting the adoption of electric vehicles to meet fuel consumption limits and minimize greenhouse gas emissions. For Example, the Japanese government created a strategy for electric vehicles to improve cooperation and transition within the automobile industry. In addition, it has launched the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles II initiative (FAME). As a result, incentives will be provided to promote the domestic manufacture of electric vehicles. Consequently, such government measures are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the electric car and electric vehicle charging system markets.

Growth Opportunities

An electric energy flow system called vehicle-to-grid (V2G) EV charging allows plug-in EVs and the power grid to communicate with each other on an ongoing basis. Electric vehicles can store extra energy and release it back into the grid thanks to V2G technology. By doing this, EV owners may benefit from increased electrical component performance. At the Italian Institute of Technology headquarters in Genoa, Enel Energia S.p.A. has installed two V2G EV vehicle charging stations. Due to its potential to revolutionize the EV industry and shape the way EVs are charged in the future, V2G charging technology offers significant potential for manufacturers.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global electric vehicle fast-charging system market during the forecast period. The governments of these rising economies have recognized the development potential of the global electric vehicle charging station industry. As a result, they implemented a variety of efforts to entice major OEMs to produce electric car charging infrastructure in domestic markets.

Key Highlights

The global electric vehicle fast-charging system market size is projected to reach USD 10.84 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

is projected to reach USD 10.84 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on application, the market is segmented into public and private. Public electric vehicle fast-charging system is dominating the application-based market.

Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. It is anticipated that the passenger car category will lead the market.

Based on connector type, the market is segmented into CHAdeMO, SAE Combo Charging System, Supercharger, and GB/T. The GB/T category is the most significant in the market as China dominates the market for EV fast-charging systems.

Based on charging power, the market is segmented into 100 KW, 100-200 KW, and over 200 KW. In the electric vehicle (EV) market, 100 kW DC fast-chargers are the leading fast-charging infrastructure.

Competitive Analysis

The global electric vehicle fast-charging system market’s major key players are ABB, Blink Charging Co., BP Chargemaster Ltd, Broadband TelCom Power, Inc., ChargePoint Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Efacec Electric Mobility, EVBox, FLO, GARO Group, Proterra Inc., Signet EV Inc., Tesla, Inc., Tritium Pty Ltd, Shenzhen SETEC Power Co., Ltd., Star Charge, and Xi'an TGOOD Intelligent Charging Technology Co., Ltd.

Market News

June 2022- ABB leads the turnkey project for France's most extensive shore-to-ship solution.

May 2022- Blink Charging Subsidiary, EB Charging, Announces Strategic Agreement with Q-Park to Deploy Hundreds of Charging Points Across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Global Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging System Market: Segmentation

By Application

Public

Private

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Connector Type

CHAdeMO

SAE Combo Charging System

Supercharger

GB/T

By Charging Power

<100 KW

100-200 KW

>200 KW

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, specially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com