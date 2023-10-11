Increasing Aging Population Boosts Nebulizer Market for Chronic Disease Management – By PMI

Covina, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A nebulizer is a medical device used for the treatment of respiratory conditions, particularly asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other lung-related disorders. It converts liquid medication into a fine mist or aerosol, which can be inhaled into the lungs.

Patients may now more easily control their diseases even when they're on the go thanks to the invention of portable and handheld nebulizers. This pattern supports the expansion of the nebulizer market . Nebulizers are frequently used in pediatric healthcare, and demand in this market is anticipated to be driven by the focus on kid-friendly designs and simplicity of use.

Key Highlights –

In June 2021, OMRON launched cost effective, all-age-group compatible nebulizer. One of the extremely helpful tools for ensuring that the proper medicament is delivered to the right area in the respiratory system is a nebulizer. With a nebulizer, a patient can combine several treatments as directed by the doctor, and both upper and lower airways can be treated with only one machine.

Analyst View –

The preference for home-based healthcare services and the shift away from hospital-based care promote the adoption of nebulizers as a part of home treatment regimens. The nebulizer market experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, as nebulizers were used for the administration of certain treatments to patients with respiratory complications.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Type- Pneumatic Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, and Mesh Nebulizer

By Portability– Tabletop Nebulizer, and Portable Nebulizer

By Sales– Direct Purchase and Online Purchase Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key players:

Agilent Technologies

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Briggs Healthcare

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

GF Health Products, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Omron Corporation

PARI Pharma

Future outlook:

Technological Advancements: Continued advancements in nebulizer technology are expected to improve drug delivery efficiency, reduce treatment times, and enhance user-friendliness. This will contribute to the market's growth.

Market growth:

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases: Respiratory conditions, such as asthma, COPD, and bronchitis, are on the rise globally. The growing prevalence of these diseases is a primary driver of nebulizer market growth, as nebulizers are commonly used for managing and treating these conditions.

