Herbal Medicine Industry Statistics 2023-2027: Market Size, Growth Rate, And Major Players Market Share As Per The Business Research Company's Herbal Medicine Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Herbal Medicine Global Market Report 2023, the global herbal medicine market is poised for substantial growth in 2023, driven by factors that have reshaped the world. The market is expected to expand from $178.59 billion in 2022 to $196.83 billion in 2023, representing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. Despite global economic disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, the herbal medicine global market is resilient, with a projected market size of $287.31 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The Healing Power of Herbal Products in Pharmaceuticals

The utilization of herbal products in the pharmaceutical industry is a driving force behind the expansion of the herbal medicine market. Herbal products encompass medications composed of one or more herbal substances, preparations, or a combination of the two as active components. This integration of herbal products within the pharmaceutical sector has led to an increased demand for herbal medicines.

In the United States, for example, annual retail sales of herbal dietary supplements exceeded $10 billion in 2020, with sales totaling $11.261 billion, reflecting a 17.3% increase from 2019, according to a report published by The Journal of the American Botanical Council. This surge in demand is a testament to the growing use of herbal products in the pharmaceutical industry.

Leading Industry Players Shaping the Market

Major players in the herbal medicine market, including Bayer AG, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., and Dabur Ltd., are instrumental in driving innovation and progress within the industry. Their commitment to quality and advancements underscores their influential role in the herbal medicine market.

Innovation for a Healthier Tomorrow

A prominent trend in the herbal medicine market is product innovation. Key industry players are adopting innovative technologies to maintain their competitive edge. For instance, BASF SE, a renowned German chemical company, unveiled Phytocine, a new generation of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM)-inspired activities with scientific influence in September 2022. The Phytocine line targets various skin issues that can be addressed with TCM.

Regional Insights

In 2022, Europe stood as the largest region in the herbal medicine market. However, Asia-Pacific is set to lead the way in terms of growth in the upcoming years. The global herbal medicine market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Segmentation for Tailored Health Solutions

The herbal medicine market offers a diverse range of solutions to cater to individual health needs:

Product: Capsules and Tablets, Powders, Extracts, Syrups, Other Products Category: Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Dietary Supplements, Herbal Beauty Products Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, E-commerce Application: Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical, Food and Beverages, Personal Care and Beauty Products

The Herbal Medicine Global Market Report 2023 provides a valuable tool for industry professionals, investors, and businesses looking to delve into this vibrant market. Armed with in-depth insights, statistical data, and prevailing trends, stakeholders can make informed choices, spot potential prospects, and actively participate in advancing and innovating within the herbal medicine market.

Herbal Medicine Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the herbal medicine market size, herbal medicine market segments, herbal medicine market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

