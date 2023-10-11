Automotive Glass Film Market to reach US$ 7,315.7 Million by 2033, driven by a focus on safety, aesthetics, and comfort | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive glass film market is set to be valued at over US$ 4,677.5 million in 2023. Over the forecast period, global automotive glass film demand is anticipated to rise at 4.6% CAGR. By 2033, the worldwide automotive glass film market value will reach US$ 7,315.7 million.



Demand is expected to remain high for ceramic and metalized films due to their ability to provide superior protection against heat and UV rays. As per the latest report, the ceramic films segment is set to hold 37% market share while metalized films demand is forecast to rise at 5.3% CAGR.

The global automotive glass film market will witness a positive growth trajectory. This is attributable to the booming automotive industry, advancements in film technology, and the rising need for improving vehicles' safety, energy efficiency, aesthetics, and comfort.

Automotive glass film is popular among consumers owing to its vital role in maintaining a comfortable interior environment within vehicles. Its ability to efficiently deflect solar heat is expected to fuel demand during the forecast period.

Increasing production and sales of vehicles globally will likely bolster sales of automotive glass films during the forecast period. Subsequently, the rising need for improving energy efficiency and safety of cars is anticipated to drive global demand for automotive glass films.

Automotive glass films effectively reduce glare and heat inside vehicles. By doing this, they contribute to overall energy efficiency and significantly improve safety of vehicles.

The introduction of specialized products tailored for specific purposes is a key trend in the market for vehicle films. Key companies in the market are launching new products designed for particular vehicle types or intended applications.

Some factors are expected to boost the target market. These include the rising popularity of electric vehicles, growing demand for luxury cars, surging customization trends, and increasing awareness about the harmful effects of UV rays.

Key Takeaways from the Automotive Glass Film Market Study

The global automotive glass film industry is set to thrive at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2033.

By film type, the ceramic films segment is estimated to hold around 37% in 2023.

Based on application, the windshield segment is set to attain a valuation of US$ 2,268.1 million by 2033.

The United States market size is predicted to reach US$ 1,132.6 million by 2033

Demand in South Korea is forecast to rise at 5.5% CAGR through 2033

Sales revenue in China is expected to reach US$ 1,939.2 million by 2033

The United Kingdom market is poised to thrive at 3.3% CAGR through 2033.

Japan's market value is set to total US$ 322.9 million by 2033.

“The expanding automotive industry in developed and developing countries is expected to drive demand for automotive glass films over the forecast period. Besides this, growing usage of custom-built products will likely fuel the growth of the automotive glass film industry.” - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Who is Winning?

3M, Eastman Chemical Company, Lintec Corporation, and Avery Dennison Corporation are a few of the leading automotive glass film manufacturers profiled in the report. Top companies are concentrating on launching new films to meet end-user demand. They also expand their footprint by implementing mergers, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions. For instance,

In October 2021, Matrix Films was acquired by Eastman to strengthen its presence.

Matrix Films was acquired by Eastman to strengthen its presence. In January 2021, Eastman Chemical Company unveiled its new Saflex Advanced Interlayers for automotive laminated glass.

Key Companies Profiled

3M

Eastman Chemical Company

Xpel Inc.

Johnson Window Films

Garware Suncontrol

American Standard Window Film

Decorative Films LLC

Protint Window Tinting

Huper Optik USA

Geoshield Window Films

Armolan Window Films

Global Window Films

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Estimated Market Value (2023) US$ 4,677.5 million Projected Market Value (2033) US$ 7,315.7 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 4.6% CAGR Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value and Units for Volume Key Countries Covered United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain, BENELUX, NORDICS, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, Australia , New Zealand, KSA, United Arab Emirates, Turkiye and Israel. Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives





Automotive Glass Film Market Segmentation

Automotive Glass Film Market by Film Type:

Dyed Films Solar Control Films Decorative Films Antiglare Films Others

Metalized Films Solar Control Films Safety and Security Films Decorative Films Antiglare Films Others

Ceramic Films Solar Control Films Safety and Security Films Decorative Films Others

Nano-Ceramic Films Solar Control Films Safety and Security Films Decorative Films Others

Others

Automotive Glass Film Market by Application:

Windshield

Back Glass (Safety Window)

Door Glass (Side Window)

Quarter Glass

Vent Glass

Moon/Sun Roof

Automotive Glass Film Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East & Africa





Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

