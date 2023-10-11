The Pet Grooming Services Market Size demonstrates a 6.3% CAGR, expected to create animal care and services employment

New York, United States, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet grooming entails cleaning them and giving them hygienic attention to enhance their appearance. Pet grooming services can help prevent several health issues and spot any symptoms of disease or injury. “The global pet grooming services market size is projected to reach USD 14.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2022–2030).”, says the Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Key Drivers

Various measures are being adopted by the government and other organizations for pet grooming education and training programs. Bathing your dog will help prevent illnesses because dog hair easily traps bacteria, grime, and allergens. Additionally, animals frequently rip their nails off while running, hurting their paws. To prevent the nails from ripping, nail trimming and clipping aid in preventing this issue. It is anticipated that animal care and services employment will produce favorable opportunities for this market in developed and emerging countries. Pet grooming keeps them clean and healthy while defending them against illnesses, allergies, and skin infections. In addition, new trends in dog grooming, such as bright highlights, dreadlocks, stenciled motifs, and the setting of pet's fur with round or square faces, are propelling the market's expansion.

Growth Opportunities

Mobile dog and cat grooming salons are growing in popularity as a convenient option for people with busy schedules. These salons offer various services, such as pick-up and drop-off options, services tailored to specific locations, and efficient care and grooming options. It is projected that the growing popularity of mobile pet services will increase the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The market for pet grooming services worldwide is dominated by North America, which generates the most revenue. The primary factor driving growth in the North American market over the forecast period is expected to be rising awareness regarding the cleanliness and health of pets. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% due to growing urbanization and the rising number of households that own pets.

Key Highlights

North America dominates the global pet grooming services market with the highest revenue in the Global Pet Grooming Services Market.

Based on services, the market is segmented into bathing and brushing, nail trimming, and others. The bathing and brushing segment dominates the market as it is necessary for the upkeep of the fur coat of dogs and cats.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into household and commercial. The commercial sector dominates the global pet grooming services market.

Competitive Analysis

The global pet grooming services market’s major key players are PetSmart Inc., The Pooch Mobile, Muddy Paws, Petsfolio, Hollywood Grooming Inc., Aussie Pet Mobile, Pet Palace, Doggyman H.A. Co., Ltd, Prodiet Pet Foods, Inc., Petvalu and Chewy.

Market News

June 2022- PetSmart helps dogs do something special for their dads this Father’s Day with free, limited-edition poop bag cards.

May 2022- PetSmart launches new adventure-ready products from arcadia trail™ and announces in-store “summer demo days” for outdoor exploration and fun this summer.

May 2022- Muddy Paws Rescue Receives $7,500 Grant from Petco Love to SSave And Improve the Lives of Pets In New York City.

June 2022- VICE Talks with Muddy Paws Rescue on How to Dog-Proof Your Home.

Global Pet Grooming Services Market: Segmentation

By Services

Bathing and Brushing

Nail Trimming

Others

By Applications

Household

Commercial

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

