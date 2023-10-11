Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Report: A Vital Tool in the Age of AI-Driven Diagnostics and Treatment

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Day Zero Diagnostics Inc. (DZD) unveils its latest innovations at the 2023 ID Week conference, highlighting AI-driven solutions to combat antibiotic-resistant infections, there has never been a more pressing need for clear and comprehensive market insights. To this end, the "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Tailored for business entrepreneurs and managers, the report offers a comprehensive outlook of the industry, its trajectory, and the role of technological advancements.

The focus of DZD's presentations, like the AI-based algorithm Keynome® gAST and the commercial service EpiXact® ID, demonstrates the industry's emphasis on advanced diagnosis and treatment methodologies. This backdrop makes our report not only timely but also essential for businesses looking to leverage or understand the market's landscape and its technological intersections.

The report highlights that the global market for Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing, valued at US$3.5 Billion in 2022, is projected to achieve a noteworthy size of US$4.6 Billion by 2030. With a CAGR of 3.6% over the 2022-2030 period, there's a clear indication of the significant market potential. Such growth dynamics are pivotal for strategic business planning, especially for stakeholders in the diagnostics and pharmaceutical sector.

For entrepreneurs keen on regional market nuances, the report offers geographic market analysis that encompasses the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Such regional insights provide actionable intelligence for businesses looking to penetrate or expand in specific markets.

Recognising the importance of competition analysis, the report showcases 52 prominent competitors, including giants like Becton Dickinson, bioMérieux SA, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, to name a few. With the industry witnessing a convergence of biotech, AI, and traditional diagnostics, understanding the key players and their offerings becomes indispensable.

In addition to market figures and competitor analysis, our report introduces several unique features:

Special discussions on the global economic climate and its direct impact on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market sentiment.

Detailed coverage on global competitiveness, complemented by competitor percentage market shares.

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts that encapsulate market sentiments shared by industry leaders, adding a qualitative dimension to the quantitative data.

An outlook on the global economic landscape, discussing potential challenges and opportunities, such as the evolving situation in Ukraine, global inflation trends, and more.

Given the emphasis on technological advancements like AI and whole-genome sequencing by companies like DZD, the report's focus on emerging tech trends, including generative AI, Web3, cloud computing, and quantum technologies, is timely. Such technologies are poised to inject significant growth into the global GDP, offering vast business opportunities for entrepreneurs and managers.

In summary, as the global landscape of infectious disease diagnostics evolves, enriched by the blend of technology and medical advancements, the “Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing - Global Strategic Business Report” provides a holistic, detailed, and actionable insight into the industry. Whether you're an entrepreneur, a business manager, or an investor, this report is a critical tool to navigate and harness the potential of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market.

