National Fire Sprinkler Association Supports National Fire Service Initiatives

Linthicum Heights, MD, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fire Sprinkler Association is proud to support and partner with other national fire service organizations in support of national initiatives. Plans are confirmed for a press event at Station 3 in Washington, DC tomorrow.

“We are happy to support and be involved in so many positive national fire initiatives, this week’s Summit on Fire Prevention and Control brought together national leaders to share about so many important issues affecting us all,” stated Shane Ray, NFSA President and Congressional Fire Service Institute board member. “Fire Service One Voice is more than a slogan, it is a movement, and we love collaborating with Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell and the U.S. Fire Administration for these worthwhile efforts that ensure safety for American citizens and the fire service members who serve them.”

Information about tomorrow’s press event:

WHAT: National organizations representing America’s fire and emergency services are calling on Congress to ensure that vital fire service grant programs are reauthorized before they face a permanent sunset.

WHO: This event is hosted by the Congressional Fire Services Institute, International Association of Fire Chiefs, International Association of Fire Fighters, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, National Fire Protection Association, and National Volunteer Fire Council. Members of the media are invited to attend to cover this urgent issue that impacts the nation’s public safety.

WHY: The Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) programs are the primary mechanism for the federal government to support local fire departments. These critical programs will sunset on September 30, 2024, if they are not reauthorized. This would have a detrimental impact on the ability of the nation’s fire and emergency services to protect communities.

Fire departments across the country respond to more than 36 million calls for service each year. Firefighters respond to all hazards, including structural fire and wildfire, lithium-ion battery and hazardous materials response, opioid overdoses and other medical emergencies, natural disasters, and much more. Even while they protect their communities from an ever-increasing range of hazards, firefighters face physical and mental health challenges due to their service. Furthermore, departments are struggling to train and equip fire and EMS personnel and ensure that they have proper staffing to meet minimum requirements for response.

WHEN: Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 1 PM ET

WHERE: D.C. Fire & EMS Engine 3

439 New Jersey Ave NW

Washington, DC 20001

MEDIA CONTACT for Press Conference: Michaela Campbell, mcampbell@cfsi.org, 202-371-1279

* For more information on this urgent issue, visit www.cfsi.org/support-afg-safer-and-usfa-take-action-now.

NFSA will continue to partner with advocate groups and fire service organizations to prevent future tragedies and ensure a fire safe America. Together, with all stakeholders, we will continue to persevere. Examples like this, underscore the importance of "Fire Service One Voice."

About the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA): NFSA was founded in 1905 and wants to create a more fire safe world and works to heighten the awareness of the importance of fire sprinkler systems from homes to high-rise and all occupancies in between. The Association is an inclusive organization made up of dedicated and committed members of a progressive life-saving industry. This industry manufactures, designs, supplies, installs, inspects, and services the world’s most effective system in saving lives and property from uncontrolled structural fires.

For more information about fire sprinklers, how they work and access to additional resources and information, visit www.nfsa.org for the latest material, statistics and a dedicated team of fire safety advocates ready to serve all stakeholders in order to fulfill the vision of a safer world.

###