Wowza Named Among Streaming Media’s Top 100 Video Companies

DENVER , Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza, a leader in live video streaming and video-on-demand (VOD) for over 4,500 businesses worldwide, has been named one of Streaming Media Magazine’s Top 100 video companies in 2023. In awarding Wowza this distinction, Streaming Media specifically recognizes their success with ultra-low latency real-time streaming at scale and the innovative customer-centric spirit behind it.



The streaming industry is currently reportedly worth about $500 billion and projected to grow to between $1,700 and $1,900 billion by 2030. As more and more audiences opt for streaming over more traditional television, a group that makes up the plurality of viewers according to recent Nielsen reports, businesses demand greater scalability and reliability for their streaming infrastructure. However, these needs don’t stop at traditional VOD or OTT streaming. Real-time and interactive streaming needs are on the rise. Omdia predicted that games revenue would surpass pay TV by 2027, a shift illustrated in Netflix’s own attempts to break into gaming.

Wowza has long served more traditional streaming needs with the backing of a highly scalable, reliable, and secure content delivery network (CDN). But more than that, they’ve sought to continuously innovate alongside growing customer needs and emerging technology. With its reputation for live stream innovation, Wowza has been a leader in real-time and interactive online streaming. Wowza’s Real-Time Streaming at Scale solution, a WebRTC-based technology that combines the speed of WebRTC with Wowza’s CDN-enabled Wowza Video platform, makes this sort of streaming scalable to a million viewers.

“We believe that effective innovation starts with listening to the customer,” says David Stubenvoll, CEO of Wowza. “Wowza started as a video blogging platform, but we pivoted when it was clear that customers were most enamored with our underlying media server. We continue to listen to that instinct. Pay attention to trends. Listen to the customer base. Find out what customers are trying to do and find ways to help them succeed.”

Wowza has continued to evolve its real-time streaming capabilities. Last November, they announced enhanced Real-Time Streaming at Scale, which allows streamers to record and store live content in the Wowza Video content management system (CMS). More recently, they announced that Wowza Flowplayer would come with WebRTC pre-integrated, the first player to do so. With each new innovation, Wowza furthers its commitment to making highly coveted technology like real-time streaming more functional, accessible, and reliable.

The Streaming Media 100 list has been recognizing innovators in the streaming industry for over two decades. Wowza has been named on this list every year since 2011 and is honored to be consistently counted among such a prestigious group of innovators.

"The Streaming Media 100 foregrounds the industry's most innovative and influential technology suppliers, service providers, platforms, and media and content companies, as acclaimed by our editorial team," says Streaming Media editor-in-chief Steve Nathans-Kelly. "From the large and established industry standard-bearers to the comparably small and relatively new, all set themselves apart from the crowd with their innovative approach and their singular contribution to the growth of the streaming ecosystem.”

Streaming Media magazine also recently recognized Wowza as one of their 2023 Trend Setters for their work with AMD to promote low-latency, high-efficiency streaming. Wowza is excited to see how these and future innovations continue to serve and inspire their customers as the latter find ever more creative uses for real-time and interactive streaming.

