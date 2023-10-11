SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. of an Investigation and Potential Class Action Lawsuit – (NYSE: EL)

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. :



On May 3, 2023, Estee lowered its full year 2023 guidance for the third consecutive time this year erasing almost $900 million from 4Q sales. The Company blamed elevated inventory in China and continued weakness in travel retail due to post-pandemic flying regulations in Asia. Analysts commenting on Estee’s missed guidance raised questions as to the Company’s capabilities relating to forecasting, visibility, and supply-chain agility. Following this news, Estee’s stock price fell by $42.52 per share, or approximately 17% to close at $202.70 per share.

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain Estee investors. If you incurred a loss on your EL investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/este-loss-submission-form/?id=51103&from=3

