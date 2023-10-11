Empowering Girls for a Brighter Future: Pace Center for Girls Celebrates International Day of the Girl

Jacksonville, Fl., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace Center for Girls (Pace) proudly joins the United Nations and global communities in commemorating International Day of the Girl, a day dedicated to celebrating the strength, resilience, and potential of girls worldwide. Pace’s theme this year, "Every Girl Deserves," underscores the importance of gender equality, equal opportunities, and the empowerment of girls in every corner of the world.

As a leading national organization dedicated to empowering and transforming the lives of young women, Pace reaffirms its commitment to providing comprehensive, gender-responsive programs and services that meet the critical needs of girls and young women. International Day of the Girl serves as a poignant reminder of the work that remains in breaking down gender barriers and ensuring every girl can reach their full potential.

“International Day of the Girl represents an opportunity to reflect on the strides we've made in advancing gender equality and to raise attention to the global challenges girls continue to face,” said Mary Marx, President and CEO of Pace Center for Girls. “We believe that 'Every Girl Deserves' a future filled with opportunities, respect, and the agency to pursue her dreams. Our mission at Pace is to provide girls with the tools, support, and education they need to achieve their goals."

To mark this important day, Pace is hosting various events and activities in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina designed to engage communities, promote dialogue on gender equality, and inspire empowerment. The organization invites individuals, businesses, and community leaders to participate in these efforts and to share their thoughts on what "Every Girl Deserves" on social media using the hashtag #EveryGirlDeserves.

In addition to the Day of the Girl celebrations, Pace continues its year-round commitment to supporting girls through middle and high school academics, counseling services, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment.

Pace’s work has positively impacted the lives of more than 40,000 girls and over the past decade has contributed to a more than 60% decrease in the number of girls that are referred to Florida’s juvenile justice system. To learn more about how Pace is finding the great in every girl, visit www.pacecenter.org.



Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.

