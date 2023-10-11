Proteomics Market to Grow at CAGR of 15% through 2032 – The Increasing Applications of Proteomics

Newark, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 25 billion in 2022 global proteomics market will reach USD 101.13 billion by 2032. An increase in the number of people with cancer has been linked to the rising trend of an inactive lifestyle and unhealthy food. An increasing number of people are developing cancer as a result of the rising use of processed foods and beverages with higher sugar content. The number of elderly people has increased, which has added to the growing cancer patient population. Increased use of alcohol and tobacco has also greatly increased the number of sufferers. Skin cancer and lung cancer risk factors include exposure to UV radiation and hazardous chemicals. Finding cancer biomarkers with the aid of proteomics This is crucial for formulating treatments and, as a result, will propel market growth.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13753



Key Insight of the Global Proteomics Market



North America is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period.



The region is home to major proteomics market players. Proteomics-based biomedical innovation is fueled by the location of these market companies' most cutting-edge research and development centres in the area. The region is home to the most cutting-edge medical technology, research facilities, people resources, and financial resources, which promote the development and growth of the market.



In 2022, the reagents and consumables segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 53% and market revenue of 13.25 billion.



The product type segment is divided into instruments, services, reagents and consumables and others. In 2022, the reagents and consumables segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 53% and market revenue of 13.25 billion.



In 2022, the clinical diagnostics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56% and revenue of 14 billion.



The application segment is divided into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics and others. In 2022, the clinical diagnostics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56% and revenue of 14 billion.



In 2022, the spectroscopy segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and market revenue of 8.75 billion.



The technology segment is divided into microarray instruments, spectroscopy, protein fractionation systems, surface plasma resonance systems, X-ray crystallography, chromatography, and electrophoresis. In 2022, the spectroscopy segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and market revenue of 8.75 billion.



Advancement in market



September 2023 - With the introduction of Meteor chips on the IsoSpark platform, PhenomeX substantially advanced in high-throughput, quantitative, and automated bulk proteomics. This development should streamline research procedures and hasten scientific advancement. Proteomic procedures are made simpler with meteor chips. A single pipette motion per sample allows researchers to transition from sample to findings quickly. This gets rid of the difficulties conventional proteomics frequently had. Meteor chips rethink high throughput, opening up new research directions in various areas, including oncology and drug discovery.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13753



Market Dynamics



Driver: The development of technology.



Over the past ten years, scientific research and breakthroughs have been paired with technical improvements to improve procedures, tools, and software that boost proteomics. The technological improvements in proteomics have been characterized by greater accuracy, dependability, precision, and quicker outcomes. Proteomics applications have grown, including anything from clinical diagnostics to drug discovery. These developments encourage the development and use of proteomics, given the rise in chronic diseases. Therefore, the development of the worldwide proteomics market will be fueled by technical improvements.



Restraints: The expensive nature of proteomics.



Expensive, complex tools, gadgets, reagents, consumables, and other technology are used in proteomics. Competent, skilled people run these. Infrastructure and a specialized setup are needed for proteomics. As a result, the market's expansion will be hampered by proteomics' high price.



Opportunities: applications of proteomics that are growing.



Proteomics' success in biomedicine has stimulated more research and development to examine possible applications. Proteomics is a field in which emerging economies are also investing. Proteomics innovation is driven by partnerships and collaborations, which is good news for the market throughout the projected period.



Challenge: Lack of data security regulation.



The growing use of proteomics has increased the amount of data generated. The use, exchange and storage of such data must be regulated for patients and the community. However, the lack of regulation will challenge the market's growth.



Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/proteomics-market-13753



Some of the major players operating in the global proteomics market are:



• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Bruker Corporation

• Danaher Corporation

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• GE Healthcare

• Illumina, Inc.

• Merck KGaA.

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product Type



• Instruments

• Services

• Reagents and Consumables

• Others



By Application



• Drug Discovery



• Clinical Diagnostics

• Others



By Technology



• Microarray Instruments

• Spectroscopy

• Protein Fractionation Systems

• Surface Plasma Resonance Systems

• X-Ray Crystallography

• Chromatography

• Electrophoresis



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Inquire for Customized Data: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13753



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com