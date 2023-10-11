SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. - OTLK

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (“Outlook” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OTLK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Outlook and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 30, 2023, Outlook issued a press release “announc[ing] the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a CRL to the Company’s BLA for ONS-5010, an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab under development to treat wet AMD. While the FDA acknowledged the NORSE TWO pivotal trial met its safety and efficacy endpoints, the Agency concluded it could not approve the BLA during this review cycle due to several CMC issues, open observations from pre-approval manufacturing inspections, and a lack of substantial evidence.” On this news, Outlook’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 30, 2023.

