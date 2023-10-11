Breezeline Supports Ronald McDonald House in Columbus, Ohio with $50,000 Donation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, today presented a check for $50,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Central Ohio to support families who are staying at the facility while their children are receiving critical care.

The support from Breezeline includes extending and activating its broadband network to the facility. Breezeline is also providing complimentary WiFi and TV services to the 206 guest rooms in the space, which is expected to open next month following a $42M expansion and renovation.

“Breezeline is proud to support the work of Ronald McDonald House in Columbus, which provides a comfortable place to stay for families whose children are receiving critical care at Nationwide Children’s Hospital,” said Nathan Robson, region director of operations for Breezeline. “The Breezeline services will provide state-of-the-art connectivity for guests throughout the newly expanded facility.”

Last year, Ronald McDonald House in Columbus served more than 4,000 families from nearly every state in the US and 14 countries worldwide. The Columbus facility is now the largest Ronald McDonald House in the world after the recent expansion.

“We are grateful for Breezeline’s support, as our operation relies on the generosity of community partners through donations and the provision of in-kind goods and services,” said Dee Anders, CEO and executive director, RMHC of Central Ohio.

ABOUT BREEZELINE

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV, and Voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 21 radio stations as well as a news agency serving audiences primarily in the province of Québec. To learn more, visit Breezeline.com.

ABOUT RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF CENTRAL OHIO

Since 1982, the Ronald McDonald House in Columbus, Ohio has provided one million nights of rest for families of seriously ill, hospitalized children. The Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio is located directly across the street from Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Open 365 days a year, the Ronald McDonald House is a home-away-from-home for families with seriously ill children receiving treatment in the hospital. In addition, RMHC of Central Ohio operates two Ronald McDonald Family Rooms; one at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, and the other at the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. RMHC is proud to partner with Nationwide Children’s Hospital to operate a Ronald McDonald Care Mobile. To learn more, visit RMHC-CentralOhio.org.

