CORRECTION: Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy Announces the 2023 Women of Influence Awards & Corporate Award Finalists!

The Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is pleased to announce the 2023 Women of Influence Awards (WOI) finalists. Every year, the WOI Awards recognize five individuals for their outstanding achievements and leadership in our industry. The EWF Corporate Award is given to a company that promotes women and embraces gender inclusivity by creating internal programs that support women throughout their professional journey. Accenture and Avanade will present the 2023 WOI Awards, and the recipients and finalists will be honored at an in-person ceremony during the 2023 EWF Annual Conference on Wednesday, November 8.

"I believe the Women of Influence Awards are not only a testament to the tremendous accomplishments of women in our industry but also a crucial platform for celebrating their invaluable contributions," states Joyce Brocaglia, EWF Founder. We are deeply honored to acknowledge and elevate these exceptional women, whose achievements in information security, risk management, and privacy set an inspiring standard for us all."

The EWF is proud to announce the 2023 WOI Award and Corporate Award Finalists:





Executive of the Year:

Rita Marty - Vice President Network Security, AT&T

Wendy Nather - Head of Advisory CISOs, Cisco

Bhawna Singh - CTO, Okta CIC

Corporate Practitioner:

Brenda Bjerke - Sr Director, Cybersecurity, Target

Beverly Lynn Davis - Vice President Enterprise Operational Risk, Freddie Mac

Xochitl Quiroz - Sr. Director Compliance & Regulatory Risk Management, Pfizer

One-to-Watch:

Gentry Lane - CEO & Founder, ANOVA Intelligence

Veronica Serrano - Risk Lead, Cybersecurity- Walmart Global Tech

Pamela Simpson - Information Security Specialist, TD Bank

Private Solutions Provider:

Jill Cochrane - World Wide Technology

Negar Farjadnia - Senior Director, Canada National Cyber Security Practice Lead, Avanade

Laurie Haley - VP, Strategic Alliances, Veracode

Public Sector/Academia:

Jeanette Jarvis - Cyber Threat Alliance

Renita Rhodes - Lead Audit Manager for Cybersecurity/Cybersecurity & MIS Adjunct Professor, Wells Fargo/Maryville University of St. Louis/Harris Stowe State University

Caitlin Sarian - CEO and Founder, Cybersecurity Girl LLC

Corporate Award Finalists:

Kyndryl

Veracode

Walmart

Congratulations to the finalists for the 2023 Women of Influence and Corporate Awards!

About the Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy

Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF), a Diversified Search Group company, is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Privacy. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their careers. Most importantly, it is a sisterhood where women are encouraged and supported to be their authentic selves, visualize their highest selves, and believe in themselves. The EWF serves emerging leaders and the most prominent influential women in our field by facilitating virtual and live programs and events throughout the year. Programs include a Leadership Academy, Annual Conference, Forums for C-Suite, Women of Influence, BISOs, Women Leaders in the Cloud, and Emerging and Ascending Leaders, Lift mentorship program, regional meetings, leadership development initiatives, and opportunities to network and engage with women globally. For more information, visit http://www.ewf-usa.com.

About Diversified Search Group

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the world, and for nearly five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top retained executive search firms, DSG is an industry leader in recruiting diverse, inclusive, and transformational leadership for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, and Storbeck Search.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, DSG operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.