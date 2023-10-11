Australia CRM Market, Growth Trends, Industry Drivers, and Forecast 2023-2030 | Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia CRM Market value is US$ 2.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 8.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

CRM, or Customer Relationship Management, is the technology, practices, and strategies used by businesses to manage and analyze customer interactions and data across the customer lifecycle. CRM's major purpose is to strengthen customer connections, aid in client retention, and promote sales growth.

The expansion of e-commerce in Australia has resulted in a rise in demand for CRM systems. CRM systems are used by online retailers to manage customer orders, track purchasing behavior, and provide personalized product recommendations, thereby improving the overall online shopping experience.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Australia CRM market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including solution, deployment, enterprise size, end use and geography/regions (including Western Australia, Southern Australia, Eastern Australia, Northern and Central Australia) . The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the Australia CRM market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Users) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Australia CRM market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Australia CRM Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of solution, in 2022, the customer service segment dominated the market, accounting for 23% of total revenue. Customers' increasing usage of digital channels to engage with brands and organizations via artificial intelligence and its applications is likely to drive growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of deployment, cloud segment dominated the Australia CRM market in 2022 and accounted for a revenue share of 56%.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 4.4 billion Growth Rate 8.4% Key Market Drivers Rising demand for data-backed insights

Integration of CRM with AI and predictive analytics

Continuous innovation

Wide adoption by enterprises including, SMEs Companies Profiled Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

HubSpot, Inc.

SugarCRM Inc.

SwiftFox

Pipedrive

Infusion Software, Inc. (Keap)

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Australia CRM market include,

In July 2023, Salesforce announced the broad release of its "Sales Planning" product, which simplifies the construction of end-to-end plans based on CRM data. This sales cloud system will allow businesses to divide territories, compensation, capacity, and quotas more efficiently.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Australia CRM market growth include Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot, Inc., SugarCRM Inc., SwiftFox, Pipedrive, and Infusion Software, Inc. (Keap), among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Australia CRM market based on solution, deployment, enterprise size, end use, and region

Australia CRM Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Users) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Solution Customer Service Customer Experience Management CRM Analytics Marketing Automation Salesforce Automation Social Media Monitoring

Australia CRM Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Users) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Deployment On-premise Cloud

Australia CRM Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Users) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Enterprise Size Large Enterprise SMEs

Australia CRM Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Users) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End Use BFSI Retail Healthcare IT & Telecom Discrete Manufacturing Government & Education

Australia CRM Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Users) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Australia CRM Market Western Australia Southern Australia Eastern Australia Northern and Central Australia



Key Questions Answered in the CRM Report:

What will be the market value of the Australia CRM market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Australia CRM market?

What are the market drivers of the Australia CRM market?

What are the key trends in the Australia CRM market?

Which is the leading region in the Australia CRM market?

What are the major companies operating in the Australia CRM market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Australia CRM market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

