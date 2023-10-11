La-Z-Boy Furniture Store in Quad Cities Iowa Helps Customers Create the Home of Their Dreams with Furniture Including Mattresses

Davenport, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor, a furniture store in Davenport, IA, wants to highlight their free design services for customers to help them create great looking rooms to achieve the home of their dreams in Quad Cities area in Iowa. This store offers the services of their Certified Design Experts without any charge. They will work closely with the customer and apply their extensive knowledge and experience about La-Z-Boy products to come up with attractive looking spaces in the home. They will make some recommendations based on their knowledge and the customer’s budget.

A spokesperson for La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor says, “The planning, presentation and coordinating services you would normally pay a professional interior designer to do are 100% free from La-Z-Boy. You only pay for your La-Z-Boy furniture and any delivery charges. Our Certified Design Experts will work right alongside you, offering suggestions based on your budget and their extensive knowledge of La-Z-Boy products. But the customer always has final approval. They also understand the importance of integrating your existing furniture, accessories and artwork into your new look. They are trained to offer designs that bring together old and new for results that showcase your individual taste and style.”

Customers can take advantage of the interior design services offered at their home, in-store, or virtually. For in-store design service, customers simply need to visit their local La-Z-Boy store to consult with one of their interior designers. For at home service, they can book a consultation with one of their designers. Homeowners can also work with an interior designer virtually in the comfort of their home.

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor offers a wide range of furniture choices, such as beds, chairs, sofas, recliners, nightstands, chests, dressers, mirrors for the bedroom, dining chairs, dining tables, dining storage, and barstools. Such a broad array of alternatives can be quite confusing for homeowners who are looking for the right furniture for their home. That is why they have a team of designers who provide a free consultation.

Their interior designers will offer a number of suggestions based on their vast knowledge and experience with regards to the La-Z-Boy products and what they believe are the most suitable for the customer’s budget, but the customer will always be allowed to make the final decision on which furniture to use. For those who want to get some ideas about potential designs to use, they have several photographs of designs, such as: Contemporary Condo, Family Style Fun, Magazine-Worthy Style, California Dreaming, and more.

Started in 1927, La-Z-Boy is the originator of the idea of a reclining chair that has become very popular and it has currently more than 2,300 retail outlets in the United States. Founded in 2008, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor in Davenport offers the La-Z-boy brand that has become well-known when it comes to in-home furniture and accessory items and services for the Quad Cities region in Iowa. This furniture store has a 25,000 sq ft warehouse and is the leading La-Z-Boy store in the Midwest based on sales volume, achieving a year-on-year record sales growth since it started.

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor currently has an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Google after receiving more than 1,100 reviews. In a recent review, S. Ramirez gave them a five star rating and said, “We will definitely be repeat customers. Our sales rep. Aaron answered all of our questions. If it was something he did not know off hand, he promptly found a response. And when our furniture was delivered, they even moved the old outside for us. The delivery guys gave us tips about our new items from wrinkles in the leather, papers to keep. Great experience all the way around.”

Those who are interested in the broad variety of furniture and the design services they provide to customers can check out the La-Z-Boy Davenport website or contact them through the phone or via email. The store is open from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, from Monday to Saturday; and from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on Sundays.

