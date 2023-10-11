Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; November 13, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Integra securities between March 11, 2019 and May 22, 2023, both dates inclusive.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, the defendants were alleged to have made false statements and/or concealed information. This information pertained to Integra's failure to take adequate actions to address the violations that had been pointed out by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") in several instances: the Notice of Inspectional Observations on Form 483 issued on November 2, 2018, the FDA warning letter of March 6, 2019, and the Form 483 issued on November 12, 2021. Consequently, since March 2018, all products manufactured at Integra's Boston Facility, which includes SurgiMend, PriMatrix, Revize, and TissueMend, had the potential to contain levels of endotoxin exceeding the permitted limits, necessitating recalls.

Additionally, Integra was not making progress towards obtaining premarket approval ("PMA") for SurgiMend. One of the reasons for this lack of progress was the ongoing violation of FDA standards at the Boston Facility, a facility intended for producing the PMA product. Integra failed to rectify these violations even years after the initial notice, ultimately leading to the facility's shutdown for corrective measures. When the true facts regarding these matters became known, the lawsuit alleges that investors incurred financial losses.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising