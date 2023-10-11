AeroVironment, Inc. Investors: Please Contact the Portnoy Law Firm to Recover Your Losses; October 30, 2023 Deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased AeroVironment securities between June 29, 2021 and December 7, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



AeroVironment, a company specializing in robotic systems and related services, is facing a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims that during a certain period, the company's leaders made false statements and failed to disclose critical information. They allegedly created a misleading impression that they had reliable information about AeroVironment's growth prospects and backlog, downplayed the risks of COVID-19, and assured investors that their backlog would drive strong growth. As a result, investors were allegedly misled, leading to flawed revenue guidance for fiscal year 2022.

In December 2021, AeroVironment announced its second-quarter financial results and lowered its guidance for the full fiscal year 2022. They attributed this reduction to various factors, including supply chain delays, extended procurement cycles due to the global pandemic, slower decision-making in Washington related to budget uncertainties, and staffing shortages. This announcement reportedly caused AeroVironment's stock price to plummet by more than 27%.

