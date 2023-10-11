TOMORROW - CA FWD’s 2023 California Economic Summit Kicks Off in Indian Wells

Indian Wells, CA, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Produced by California Forward (CA FWD), in partnership with its California Stewardship Network, the California Economic Summit kicks off tomorrow in Indian Wells, CA.

The California Economic Summit influences CA FWD’s ongoing movement to make the government and economy work for everyone. This year’s Summit includes plenary discussions on the Community Economic Resilience Fund (CERF), infrastructure, manufacturing, and more.

This year’s speakers include:

Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis

State Controller Malia M. Cohen

Sen. Anthony J. Portantino (SD 25)

Asm. Eduardo Garcia (AD 36)

Donna Griffith, Mayor, City of Indian Wells

George Nava, Mayor, City of Brawley

Ryan Kelley, Supervisor, County of Imperial

V. Manuel Perez, Supervisor, County of Riverside

Jan Harnik, Councilmember, City of Palm Desert

Representatives from Governor Newsom’s office

William D. Eggers, Executive Director, Deloitte's Center for Government Insights

And more!

The full list of speakers can be found here.

The goal of the Summit is to create a shared economic agenda that sets the stage for collective action in 2024. Throughout the years, the collective work done at the Summit has set the framework for tangible achievements for Californians, including over $6.5 billion in broadband expansion, $600 million for the Community Economic Resilience Fund (CERF), nearly $1.5 billion investment in wildfire resilience, $500 million for the California Dream for All homeownership program and more. We’re excited to see what advancements are made this year.

The full Summit program can be found here, beginning on page 4.

Regional co-hosts of this year's Summit include Tim Kelley, President and CEO of Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation; Luis Olmedo, Executive Director of Comite Civico del Valle; Silvia Paz, Executive Director of Alianza Coachella Valley and Heather Vaikona, President and CEO of Lift to Rise.

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. and Friday, October 13, 8:30 a.m - 2:30 p.m.

Where: Renaissance Esmeralda at 44400 Indian Wells Ln., Indian Wells, CA 92210.

Members of the press are welcome and encouraged to attend at no cost. Email Sarah Walsh at sarah@cafwd.org for registration information.

ABOUT CA FWD

California Forward (CA FWD) leads a statewide movement, bringing people together across communities, regions and interests to improve government and create inclusive, sustainable growth for everyone. A 501(c)(3) organization, CA FWD drives collective action to identify solutions that can be taken to scale to meet the challenges the state is facing. CA FWD serves as the backbone for the California Stewardship Network, an alliance of regional economic development leaders, and is home to the California Economic Summit and the California Dream Index. To view our work product from last year’s Summit, which informs our agenda for the year and will be built upon at this year’s Summit, see the 2023 Roadmap to Shared Prosperity.