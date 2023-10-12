Wi-Fi Chipset Market Breaks Records at US$ 29.63 billion by 2030: Rapid CAGR of 4.50% Elevating Wireless Innovation – By PMI

Covina, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview of the Wi-Fi Chipset Market:

Wi-Fi chipsets are essential components in wireless communication devices, enabling them to connect to Wi-Fi networks. These chipsets consist of integrated circuits and electronic components that provide wireless connectivity to a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, routers, smart home appliances, and IoT (Internet of Things) devices.

The integration of Wi-Fi with 5G networks is expected to increase the demand for advanced Wi-Fi chipset market that can seamlessly switch between cellular and Wi-Fi connections to provide faster and more stable internet access. Wi-Fi Chipset Market size was valued at US$ 19.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 29.63 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.50%.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing Demand for Wireless Connectivity: The growing need for wireless internet connectivity across various devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, IoT devices, and smart appliances, is a significant driving force. Consumers and businesses alike require seamless, high-speed Wi-Fi connections, stimulating the demand for advanced Wi-Fi chipsets. Proliferation of IoT Devices: The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) has led to a surge in connected devices. Wi-Fi chipsets play a vital role in enabling these devices to communicate and share data wirelessly. With the proliferation of smart homes, smart cities, and industrial IoT applications, the demand for Wi-Fi chipsets has witnessed a substantial uptick. Advancements in Wi-Fi Standards: Ongoing advancements in Wi-Fi standards, such as Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Wi-Fi 6E, offer faster speeds, improved efficiency, and reduced latency. As consumers and businesses upgrade their networking equipment to leverage these benefits, the demand for compatible chipsets rises correspondingly. Rapid Technological Innovations: Continuous innovation in Wi-Fi chipset design, incorporating features like beamforming, MU-MIMO (Multi-User, Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output), and advanced security protocols, enhances the performance and reliability of Wi-Fi networks. These innovations cater to the evolving needs of users, driving market growth. Increasing Mobile Device Penetration: With the widespread adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices, the demand for Wi-Fi chipsets in mobile applications remains robust. Mobile devices often rely on Wi-Fi connectivity for data offloading and to provide users with fast and stable internet access, further fueling the market growth.

Recent Key Highlights of Wi-Fi Chipset Market:

In September 2023, Intel updated its ARK listings with two new networking chipsets: Wi-Fi 7 BE200 and Wi-Fi 7 BE202. Despite the IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) standard still requiring final approval, the business released chipsets based on its specifications. Data rates of up to 40 Gbit/s are promised by the Wi-Fi 7 standard, and Intel's BE200 chipset uses 2x2 TX/RX streams with 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands.

Top Leading Players in the Wi-Fi Chipset Market:

Top Trends in the Wi-fi Chipset Market:

Wi-Fi 6 Adoption: Growing implementation of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) for faster, more efficient wireless connectivity. 5G Integration: Wi-Fi and 5G integration for seamless connectivity, enabling diverse applications across devices. IoT Expansion: Increasing use of Wi-Fi chipsets in IoT devices, driving demand in smart homes and industries. AI and Machine Learning: Integration of AI and ML algorithms for smart, predictive Wi-Fi network management. Security Enhancements: Focus on enhancing Wi-Fi security protocols amid rising cyber threats and data privacy concerns.

Analyst View –

The increasing adoption of remote work and online education has elevated the importance of robust and high-speed home Wi-Fi networks. Consumers are looking for Wi-Fi chipsets that can handle multiple devices simultaneously.

Challenges:

In the Wi-Fi Chipset Market, challenges include the rise in network interference and congestion due to the proliferation of devices. Ensuring robust security protocols amid increasing cyber threats poses a significant challenge. Compatibility issues arise from the coexistence of multiple Wi-Fi standards, demanding seamless integration. Managing power consumption, adhering to diverse global regulations, and balancing cost-effectiveness in the face of rapid technological advancements are additional hurdles. Furthermore, spectrum limitations can restrict network expansion and bandwidth allocation in densely populated areas, adding complexity to the industry landscape.

Market Opportunities:

Wi-Fi chipset industry opportunities lie in 5G integration, IoT device expansion, smart home technology, telemedicine and remote work solutions, public Wi-Fi infrastructure, Wi-Fi 6E technology, AI-driven Wi-Fi management, and emerging markets with growing connectivity needs. Capitalizing on these areas can drive innovation and market growth for businesses in the Wi-Fi chipset sector.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current size of the Wi-Fi Chipset market, and what is its projected growth rate over the forecast period

How is the Growing Demand for Wireless Connectivity Impacting the Wi-Fi Chipset Market?

What Role Do IoT Devices Play in Driving Wi-Fi Chipset Market Growth?

How Are Advancements in Wi-Fi Standards Influencing Market Dynamics?

What Innovations Are Enhancing Wi-Fi Networks in Response to Market Needs?

What Challenges and Opportunities Are Shaping the Wi-Fi Chipset Market Landscape

