3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Report | Hit US$ 35.30 Billion By 2031

New York, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 9.43 Billion in 2022, projected to grow by USD 10.73 Billion in 2023, and is anticipated to reach over USD 35.30 Billion by the year 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.1%.

3D semiconductor packaging is an advanced packaging technology which involves stacking several layers of electronic components and interconnecting it to perform as a single device. The benefits of 3D semiconductor packaging including lower power loss, enhanced performance, reduced space consumption, improved efficiency, and others makes it ideal for deployment in electronics, automotive, medical, telecommunication, aerospace & defense, and other industries.

The increasing utilization of 3D semiconductor packaging in consumer electronics sector is among the key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, progressions in consumer electronics including adoption of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things), growing demand of smartphones, computers, and other consumer devices, and increasing trend of miniaturized circuits in electronic devices are vital factors driving the adoption of 3D semiconductor packaging. For instance, according to GSM Association, the adoption of smartphones in Asia-Pacific region is projected to reach 83% by 2025, demonstrating an increase from 73% in 2021. Thus, the rising adoption of smartphones and other consumer devices is increasing the demand for 3D semiconductor packaging to enable the integration of additional features within integrated circuits of consumer devices, thereby, driving the growth of the market.



Additionally, the rising adoption of electric vehicles is projected to promote potential opportunities for the growth of the 3D semiconductor packaging market. 3D semiconductor packaging memory is often used in EV’s electronic systems including power steering, infotainment system, ADAS, anti-lock braking system, and others. However, limitations and operational challenges related to 3D ICs are hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2031 USD 35.30 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2031 CAGR (2023-2031) 16.1% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2031 Key Players Amkor Technology, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd, Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd, JCET Group, Intel Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Sony Corporation, Samsung, 3M, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. By Technology 3D Through Silicon Via Technology, 3D Package on Package Technology, 3D Fan Out Based Technology, and 3D Wire Bonding Technology By Material Organic Substrate, Resins, Lead Frame, Bonding Wire, and Die Attach Materials By End-User Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Growth Drivers:

Rising utilization of 3D semiconductor packaging in consumer electronics industry is driving the market growth.

Growing medical sector is spurring the market growth.

Restraints

Limitations and operational challenges associated with 3D ICs is restraining the market growth.

Opportunities

Rising adoption of electric vehicles is expected to promote potential opportunities for market growth.

Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Segmentation Details:

Based on technology, the 3D fan-out based technology segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The benefits of 3D fan-out based technology including reduced cost, higher integration levels with multi-chip modules, small form factor, advanced integrated circuit packaging with improved reliability, and others are primary prospects driving the growth of the segment. Additionally, the rising utilization of 3D fan-out based technology in telecommunication, consumer electronics, and other related applications is driving the growth of the 3D fan-out based technology segment.

Based on material, the resins segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Resins including epoxy resins are primarily used in 3D semiconductor packaging. Additionally, factors including high adhesive strength, low shrinkage, superior electrical properties, high heat resistance, excellent chemical resistance, and low cost are vital aspects boosting the growth of the resins segment.

Based on end-user, the electronics segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. 3D semiconductor packaging is used in the consumer electronics industry, particularly for application in smartphones, wearable devices, laptops, and other related consumer devices. Factors including growing popularity of smart wearable devices, increasing adoption of smartphones, laptops, and other consumer devices, and rising demand for miniaturized circuits in electronic devices are crucial aspects driving the growth of the electronics segment.

Based on region, North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The growth of multiple sectors including automotive, telecommunication, medical, and others is driving the growth of 3D semiconductor packaging market in North America. Further, growing investments in electric vehicles and 5G infrastructure are projected to boost the market growth in the North American region during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In August 2020, Samsung announced the availability of its 3D IC packaging technology. The 3D IC packaging technology offers high speed and power efficiency for addressing the rigorous performance demands of various applications including artificial intelligence, 5G, high-performance computing, mobile, and wearable devices.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, 3D semiconductor packaging market is divided based on the technology into 3D through silicon via technology, 3D package on package technology, 3D fan out based technology, and 3D wire bonding technology.

In the context of material, the market is classified into organic substrate, resins, lead frame, bonding wire, and die attach materials.

In the context of end-user, the market is separated into electronics, automotive, medical, telecommunication, aerospace & defense, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on advancements in 3D semiconductor packaging market.

List of Major Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

• Amkor Technology

• ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd

• Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd

• JCET Group

• Intel Corporation

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

• Sony Corporation

• Samsung

• 3M

• Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Segmentation:

By Technology

3D Through Silicon Via Technology

3D Package on Package Technology

3D Fan Out Based Technology

3D Wire Bonded Technology

By Material

Organic Substrate

Resins

Lead Frame

Bonding Wire

Die Attach Materials

By End-User Electronics Automotive Medical Telecommunication Aerospace & Defense Others



Key Questions Covered in the 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Report

What is 3D semiconductor packaging?

3D semiconductor packaging is a type of advanced packaging technology involving semiconductor chips in which multiple layers of electronic components are often stacked together and interconnected to perform as a single device.

What is the dominating segment in the 3D semiconductor packaging market by end user?

In 2022, the electronics segment accounted for the highest market share of 29.01% in the overall 3D semiconductor packaging market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the 3D semiconductor packaging growth in the coming years? North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for 3D semiconductor packaging from automotive, telecommunication, medical, and other sectors is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2031? Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period due to rapid pace of industrialization and growth of multiple industries including consumer electronics, automotive, and others.



