RoodMicrotec and CERN intensify their cooperation in ASIC testing

Deventer, October 12, 2023 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, and CERN, the European Laboratory for Particle Physics, are expanding their collaboration with the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) Outer Tracker ASICs project. The long-standing partners are thus jointly facing another large and significant project.

The ASICs tested for the CMS will enable the collection of essential data during experiments in the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). The LHC is purpose-built to help scientists in addressing fundamental questions within the field of particle physics.

As part of the planned 2026 upgrade to the CMS detector, CERN will again use RoodMicrotec's expertise and testing services. RoodMicrotec will test and deliver over 1,000 12" silicon wafers. The three ASIC modules on the wafers will become an integral part of the detectors. They will collect and process the enormous amounts of data that emerge during the generation of collision experiments.

"We are very pleased to have this long-standing partnership with RoodMicrotec. In the past, we have been able to successfully test and apply the ASIC components that are so important for science," says Kostas Kloukinas, project manager of the CMS Outer Tracker ASICs project at CERN.

For RoodMicrotec, the cooperation with CERN also means a lot. Especially the opportunity to contribute to the progress of science is very fascinating. Furthermore, the project helps to advance the company's own expertise even further.

"The employees of RoodMicrotec are proud to be able to significantly contribute with their services to the basic research of the large CERN family," says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.

About CERN

CERN, the European Laboratory for Particle Physics was founded in 1954 and is the world's leading laboratory for particle physics. Here, physicists and engineers explore the fundamental structure of the universe to find out what it is made of and how it works. For their studies of the basic constituents of matter – the elementary particles – they use the world’s largest and most complex scientific instruments. To investigate those particles, they are accelerated to almost the speed of light and thus made to collide. The resulting events tells physicists how particles

interact and provide insights into fundamental laws of nature. CERN has 23 member states and further nations from all over the world that contribute to its research programs.

For more information please visit https://home.cern/science/experiments/cms



About RoodMicrotec

With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. RoodMicrotec is a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide and offers specifically tailored turnkey solutions for each single customer's requirements. The turnkey services include project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis, and logistics. All services provided by RoodMicrotec meet the high quality standards of the automotive, industrial, healthcare, and high reliability aerospace sectors. RoodMicrotec is headquartered in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information, please visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com



