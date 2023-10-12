Men's Swimwear Market to Surpass US$ 535.4 Million at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2032, States Fact.MR

Rockville , Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Men's Swimwear Market is estimated at US$ 402.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

The men’s swimwear market highly benefited from the great participation of men in swimming competitions and the availability of interesting scholarships for those qualified swimmers. For instance, Next college student-athlete (NCGA) offers a men’s swimmer scholarship for qualified athletes, these programs motivate the student to participate in swimming competitions.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2032) USD 535.4 Million Growth Rate (2022-2032) 3.2 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 70 Tables No. of Figures 114 Figures



Apart from this, as swimming is endorsed, varied health benefits such as providing over-body workouts and increased body energy have gained attention from the rising health-conscious and global youth population. Also, swimming also helps to maintain cardiovascular diseases and as men usually have a higher risk of heart diseases, it helps to escalate their participation in swimming activity. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are anticipated to boost the sale of men’s swimwear during the assessment period.

Moreover, growth in the per capita disposable income initiates the luxury lifestyle, which results in an increase in the luxury swimming clubs which is expected to enhance the product demand. In addition to that advancement in swimwear increases the demand for trendy sports apparel which will enhance the men’s swimwear market over the upcoming years.

Fact.MR analyses that the product development and production of lightweight and flexible men’s swimwear will provide a strong customer base and retention for the market players.

Market Development

Men’s swimwear manufacturers are focusing on research and development to elevate product improvisation. Key market players are also investing in partnerships for geographical expansion and portfolio enhancement. Target product launches provide strong customer attraction to their business.

Fact.MR analysis suggests that manufacturers have to focus on marketing strategies, by focusing on partnerships with swimming clubs will help to elevate companies’ revenue.

To establish a robust customer base, major players in the market are focusing on advancing product features to enhance customer satisfaction. Additionally, they are pursuing strategies like acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers to expand their geographic reach and diversify their product offerings.

Amer Sports made its debut in the Chinese market in October 2022, inaugurating its inaugural physical store in Beijing's Sanlitun district. The store's distinctive design aims to cultivate a stronger bond between Amer Sports and the Chinese consumer base.

In September 2022, Diks Sporting Goods unveiled a strategic alliance with DoorDash to facilitate on-demand retail delivery of sports goods and apparel. This collaboration opens up access to a broader range of communities, furthering the company's geographical expansion and boosting its revenue streams.

Key Companies Profiled

Amer Sports Corporation

American Apparel

Arena Italia

Dick’s Sporting Goods

La Perla Group

NoZONE Clothing Limited

Orlebar Brown Limited

Parah S.p.a

Perry Ellis International

Speedo International

Triumph International

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global men’s swimwear market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 3.2% and be valued at US$ 535.4 Million by 2032.

and be valued at by 2032. The market witnessed a 2.9% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

CAGR for the period of 2017-2021. Under the product type segment, swim trunks dominate the market and is valued at US$ 121.9 Million in 2022.

in 2022. North America dominated the market with 24.3% market share in 2021.

market share in 2021. Based on region, demand for men’s swimwear is expected to increase at CAGRs of 3.4% & 2.7% respectively, in North America & Europe.

“Aggressive Marketing Done by Manufacturers Through Social Media will Boost the Men’s Swimming Market Growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Men's Swimwear Industry Research Report

By Fabric Type By Product Type By Pricing By Distribution Channel Nylon

Polyester

Cotton

Spandex

PBT Racing Suits

Drag Suits

Speedos

Square Leg Suits

Leg Skin

Men's Bikinis

Swim Trunks Low Price Swimwear

Mid Price Swimwear

Premium Price Swimwear Online Stores

Departmental Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Monobrands Stores

Sports Outlet



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global men’s swimwear market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights into the product type (racing suits, drag suits, speedos, square leg suits, leg skin, men's bikinis, swim trunks), fabric type (nylon, polyester, cotton, spandex, PBT), pricing (low price swimwear, mid price swimwear, premium price swimwear), distribution Channel (online stores, departmental stores, specialty retail stores, monobrands stores, sports outlets) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

