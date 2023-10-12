Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Military Electro–Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Type (Imaging EO/IR System, Non-Imaging EO/IR System), by Platform (Airborne EO/IR System, Ground EO/IR System, Naval EO/IR System), by Application (Military Intelligence, Military Surveillance, Military Reconnaissance, Other), by Wavelength (Ultraviolet, Near-Infrared, Short Wavelength Infrared, Medium Wavelength Infrared, Long Wavelength Infrared, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The military electro-optical and infrared (EO IR) systems market was valued at US$8,191.7 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Integration of Artificial (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into EO/IR Systems

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems marks a significant advancement in the realm of modern technology. EO/IR systems encompass technologies that capture and analyse electromagnetic radiation in the form of visible light, infrared, and thermal imaging. The merger of AI and ML with EO/IR systems has revolutionized data processing, analysis, and decision-making. One of the key advantages of integrating AI and ML into EO/IR systems is the ability to automate and accelerate image analysis. AI algorithms can swiftly process vast amounts of data collected from EO/IR sensors, detecting anomalies, objects of interest, and patterns that might not be easily discernible by human operators. ML algorithms, on the other hand, enable these systems to learn from data and adapt to changing environments, improving accuracy over time.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO IR) Systems Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the military electro-optical/infrared (EOIR) market, disrupting both supply chains and operational dynamics. As governments globally focused on combating the virus, defense budgets were reallocated to address healthcare needs, leading to delays in procurement and acquisition processes for military equipment, including EOIR systems. Supply chain disruptions, stemming from factory closures, transportation restrictions, and workforce limitations, hampered the production and delivery of EOIR technologies. These disruptions led to delays in fulfilling orders and slowed down the deployment of advanced EOIR systems across military forces. Furthermore, travel restrictions hindered international collaboration and technology exchange, affecting joint development programs and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

On the operational front, the pandemic altered the nature of military engagements. The shift towards remote and virtual operations prompted a re-evaluation of the role of EOIR technologies. Demand increased for unmanned systems equipped with EOIR sensors, enabling remote reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition without exposing personnel to infection risks. However, budget constraints caused by the pandemic led some military agencies to reconsider their investment priorities. Non-essential programs, including certain EOIR modernization initiatives, were deprioritized in favour of immediate response efforts. This led to a temporary reduction in the growth rate of the EOIR market.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Development of New Material for EO/IR Detectors Manufacturing

Continuous advancements in the technology have enabled manufacturers to utilize nanostructure materials including carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and graphene for producing latest EO/IR systems, as these nanostructure materials improve the performance and reduced the cost of the overall system. Rising application of EO/IR detectors in a variety of commercial and defence applications has increased the uptake of nanostructures material based instruments and systems. For instance, in April 2023, NEC Corporation announced the launch of its first high-sensitivity uncooled infrared image sensor equipped with high-purity semiconducting carbon nanotubes (CNTs) in the infrared detection area. This sensor convert infrared rays into electrical signals to gather necessary information, and can detect infrared rays emitted from people and objects even in the dark.

Nanostructured Detector Technologies also increase the demand of middle wavelength infrared (MWIR) and long wavelength infrared (LWIR) band detection. EO/IR sensors and imagers using nanostructure-based materials are being developed for a variety of defense applications. For instance, in April 2023, Teledyne FLIR announced the launch of 24 new models to its Boston+ longwave infrared (LWIR) thermal product line. These cameras are suitable for unmanned aircraft systems, wearables, security applications, and handhelds. Also, in October, Sierra-Olympia Technologies, Inc. launched new mid-wave infrared (MWIR) HexaBlu™ camera core with cryogenically cooled sensors and impressive run-life, ideal for long-range imaging applications such UAVs, ground robotics and gimbals. Further in September 2022, Teledyne FLIR released its next-generation Neutrino LC CZ 15-300 midwave infrared (MWIR) camera modules for airborne, unmanned, counter-unmanned, security, intelligence, reconnaissance, and targeting applications.

Increasing Electro-Optical Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Demand for UAV

Nowadays, defence organization especially developed countries are inclined towards increasing their military capabilities either by upgrading their existing defence and surveillance systems such as UAVs or by deploying latest UAVs equipped with EO/IR detection capabilities. For instance, in 2022, the US military deployed 100 new UAVs in the Middle East in order to increase their surveillance capabilities in the region. The total value of the deal was US$1 billion. In addition, major players operating in the overall market are aimed at developing advanced UAV technologies, which is more light, fuel-efficient, smaller, and able to carry EO/IR sensors.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Increasing Demand for Lightweight and Compact EO/IR Systems

Regular maintenance is crucial to uphold the performance of EO/IR systems. These devices are exposed to harsh environmental conditions, wear and tear, and potential malfunctions. Routine maintenance checks help identify and rectify issues before they compromise the system's functionality. Neglecting maintenance can result in decreased reliability and effectiveness, potentially endangering critical missions and operations.

Moreover, technology never stands still. Advances in sensor technology, image processing, and data analysis continually enhance the capabilities of EO/IR systems. Upgrades are necessary to incorporate these innovations and ensure that the systems remain competitive. Modernization efforts can lead to improved image quality, longer detection ranges, and enhanced target tracking, which are invaluable in defense, law enforcement, and surveillance applications.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the military electro-optical and infrared (EO IR) systems market are Airbus, Aselsan A.S., BAE Systems Plc, CONTROP Precision Technologies, Corning Incorporated, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), General Dynamics Corporation, Hensoldt AG, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Kollmorgen, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, ManTech International, Moog Inc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB (Sweden), Teledyne FLIR, Textron Inc, Thales SA, and The Boeing Company.These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, agreement, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On 26 th July 2023, Aselsan A.S. announced the launch of its advanced electro optic system namely, “Aseflir-500”. It is a high-performance new generation 15” electro-optical reconnaissance, surveillance and targeting system designed for fixed and rotary wing airborne platforms

July 2023, Aselsan A.S. announced the launch of its advanced electro optic system namely, “Aseflir-500”. It is a high-performance new generation 15” electro-optical reconnaissance, surveillance and targeting system designed for fixed and rotary wing airborne platforms On 14th March 2023, Israel-based international defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. won a contract from the Romanian Ministry of National Defense with aircraft upgrades as well as electronic warfare suites, electro-optical infrared (EOIR) payloads and Brightnite™ systems for the IAR 300 helicopters

