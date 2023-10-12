Harmonizing Growth: Live Music Market Thriving on Popularity and Accessibility to 2027

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Live Music Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Live Music Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7406.29 million during 2022-2027, with an expected acceleration at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.91% during the forecast period.

The Live Music Market, already a dynamic industry, is poised for significant expansion, riding on the wave of increasing live music popularity, improved affordability of event tickets, and the widespread use of mobile apps for accessibility. Our comprehensive report offers a holistic perspective on the Live Music Market, encompassing current trends, driving factors, and anticipated challenges.

Featuring in-depth vendor analysis and segment breakdown, our up-to-date report provides critical insights into key components of the industry. This includes the influence of technology, such as the adoption of DJ software shaping the Live Music Market, as well as the industry evolution accelerated by mobile ticket sales and the diversification of service offerings.

Through rigorous study and the synthesis of accurate qualitative and quantitative data, this market research report delivers the most reliable overview of the Live Music Market – an essential tool for businesses aiming to maintain a competitive edge in this fast-paced industry.

The report on the Live Music Market provides:

Holistic analysis

Market size and forecast

Trends and growth drivers

Challenges

Vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 key vendors

Key drivers include the increased popularity of live events, growing affordability for high-priced event tickets, and the heightened use of mobile apps.

Market Segmentation:

Revenue: Tickets, Sponsorship, Merchandising

Genre: Pop, Rock, Hip-hop, EDM, Metal Music, Others

Geographical Landscape: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa

This study identifies the increasing adoption of DJ software for music production as a prime reason driving the growth of the Live Music Market in the coming years. Additionally, the evolution of mobile ticket sales and an increase in service offerings are expected to generate significant demand in the market.

The report on the Live Music Market covers:

Live music market sizing

Live music market forecast

Live music market industry analysis

Key Market Players:

Bassett Events Inc.

Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA

Event.com Inc.

Eventbee Inc.

Eventbrite Inc.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

Lyte Inc.

SeatGeek Inc.

Sunrise Records Ltd.

The Ticketline Network Ltd.

Ticket City Inc.

TicketNetwork Inc.

TickPick LLC

TiqIQ LLC

TodayTix Inc.

Viagogo Entertainment Inc.

Vivendi SE

Vivid Seats Inc.

Yamaha Corp.

