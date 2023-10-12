Digital Marketing Trends in Asthma: 2023 Assessment Report - Key Digital Marketing Metrics Including BrandedWwebsites for HCPs, Unbranded Websites, and Social Nedia Accounts

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Marketing Trends in Asthma" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report assesses key digital marketing metrics of pharma assets in asthma, including branded websites for patients and healthcare professionals (HCPs), unbranded websites, and social media accounts. Metrics include website traffic volume, engagement, and source, digital display advertising (DDA), paid search engine optimization (SEO), and social media post interaction. Countries include the US, 4EU (Italy, France, Germany, and Spain), the UK, and Canada (EUCAN).

Sanofi/Regeneron's Dupixent.com achieved the highest total traffic across branded asthma patient sites in the US, with over 5.7 million visitors from June 2022 to May 2023. This was followed by GSK's Trelegy.com (2.5 million visits) and Nucala.com (1.4 million visits).

Overall, the highest proportion of traffic to top branded patient asthma websites originated from direct sources, followed by organic traffic. Sanofi/Regeneron's Dupixent.com had the highest level of direct traffic (78%). The highest paid SEO was for AstraZeneca's Tezspire.com with more than 55,000 keywords, followed by Dupixent.com with over 12,000 keywords. Sanofi/Regeneron spent the most on DDA for Dupixent.com, at approximately $5.9 million.



Sanofi/Regeneron's Dupixenthcp.com achieved the highest total traffic across branded asthma HCP sites in the US, with almost 3.4 million visitors from June 2022 to May 2023. This was followed by GSK's Trelegyhcp.com (2.8 million visits) and Nucalahcp.com (1.3 million visits). Overall, the highest proportion of traffic to branded asthma websites for HCPs originated from paid sources, followed by organic and direct traffic.

GSK's Nucalahcp.com had the highest proportion of traffic from paid searches (67%). The highest paid SEO was for Dupixenthcp.com with more than 29,500 keywords, followed by Tezspirehcp.com with over 15,000 keywords. No DDA was detected for most sites, with approximately $32,000 total spent on Dupixenthcp.com.



Few unbranded asthma sites were detected in the US. Amgen/AstraZeneca's Breakthecycle.com had the highest level of traffic from June 2022 to May 2023 with more than 180,000 visits. This was followed by GSK's Asthma.com with more than 100,000 visits and Sanofi/Regeneron's Type2inflammation.com with more than 70,000 visits. There were no detectable DDA or SEO across these sites.



Between June 2022 and May 2023, over 200 social media posts related to asthma were detected in the US from pharma companies, including Sanofi, Amgen, GSK, Teva, and Regeneron. Amgen had the highest number of asthma-related posts on its corporate Twitter account (65 posts). The post with the highest interaction overall (0.5%) was from Sanofi's corporate Facebook account, which raised awareness of the risks of getting whooping cough in adults with asthma.



Few branded asthma sites were detected in EUCAN. There were only two sites with notable traffic between June 2022 - May 2023, namely AstraZeneca's Symbiocort.ca, with over 42,000 visits, and Sanofi/Regeneron's Dupixent.ca with over 2,000 visits. There was no or minimal DDA and SEO detected for these sites.



For EUCAN unbranded asthma websites, there were similar levels of total traffic to GSK's Ilmiorespiro.it and Novartis's Asthma.de (572,000 - 577,000 visits), followed by Chiesi's Smallairways.es with more than 240,000 visits. Overall, the highest proportion of traffic to unbranded asthma websites in EUCAN originated from direct sources, followed by organic and paid traffic. Minimal DDA and SEO was detected for EUCAN unbranded asthma websites.



Between June 2022 and May 2023, over 620 social media posts related to asthma were detected in EUCAN from pharma companies, including Sanofi, GSK, Chiesi, Teva, and AstraZeneca. Sanofi posted the most asthma content overall, with over 290 posts across its various local language corporate accounts, the majority of which were from its Sanofi Espana Twitter account (120 posts). Many of the top posts by interaction were from the Sanofi Deutschland Instagram account. The post with the highest interaction (3.8%) promoted an installation in Berlin's main train station, where the public can experience a "Type 2 overload".



