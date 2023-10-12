Global Quantum Computing Market Research Report 2023-2028: Industry Impacts, Capabilities, Quantum vs. Classical Computing, Technology Development, Use Cases, Competitive Analysis

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Computing Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Services, and Industry Verticals 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report assesses the technology, organizations, R&D efforts, and potential solutions facilitated by quantum computing. The report provides global and regional forecasts as well as the outlook for quantum computing impact on infrastructure including hardware, software, applications, and services from 2023 to 2028. This includes the quantum computing market across major industry verticals.

Quantum Computing Industry Impact

The implications for data processing, communications, digital commerce and security, and the internet as a whole cannot be overstated as quantum computing is poised to radically transform the ICT sector. In addition, quantum computing will disrupt entire industries ranging from government and defense to logistics and manufacturing. No industry vertical will be immune to the potential impact of quantum computing. Every industry must pay great attention to technology developments, implementation, integration, and market impacts.

Quantum Computing Capabilities

While classical (non-quantum) computers make the modern digital world possible, there are many tasks that cannot be solved using conventional computational methods. This is because of limitations in processing power. For example, fourth-generation computers cannot perform multiple computations at one time with one processor.

Whereas parallel computing is achieved in classical computers via linking processors together, quantum computers may conduct multiple computations with a single processor. This is referred to as quantum parallelism and is a major difference between hyper-fast quantum computers and speed-limited classical computers.

Physical phenomena at the nanoscale indicate that a quantum computer is capable of computational feats that are orders of magnitude greater than conventional methods. This is due to the use of something referred to as a quantum bit (qubit), which may exist as a zero or one (as in classical computing) or may exist in two-states simultaneously (0 and 1 at the same time) due to the superposition principle of quantum physics. This enables greater processing power than the normal binary (zero only or one only) representation of data.

Quantum vs. Classical Computing

High-performance computing (HPC) refers to high-speed computation provided via a supercomputer or via parallel processing techniques such as leveraging clusters of computers to aggregate computing power. HPC is well-suited for applications that require high-performance data computation and analysis such as high-frequency trading, autonomous vehicles, genomics-based personalized medicine, computer-aided design, deep learning, and more.

While quantum computing does not utilize a faster clock-speed than classical computing, it is much faster than traditional computing infrastructure for solving certain problems as quantum computers can handle exponentially larger data sets. Accordingly, quantum computing is well-positioned to support certain industry verticals and solve specific problems such as cybersecurity and cryptocurrencies that rely upon prime factorings such as cryptology and blockchain-dependent solutions.

Quantum Computing Technology Development

While there is great promise for quantum computing, it remains largely in the research and development (R&D) stage as companies, universities, and research organizations seek to solve some of the practical problems for commercialization such as how to keep a qubit stable. The stability problem is due to molecules always being in motion, even if that motion is merely a small vibration. When qubits are disturbed, a condition referred to as decoherence occurs, rendering computing results unpredictable or even useless. One of the potential solutions is to use super-cooling methods such as cryogenics.

Some say there is a need to reach absolute zero (the temperature at which all molecular motion ceases), but that is a theoretical temperature that is practically impossible to reach and maintain, requiring enormous amounts of energy. There are some room-temperature quantum computers in R&D using photonic qubits, but nothing is yet scalable. Some experts say that if the qubit energy level is high enough, cryogenic-type cooling is not a requirement.

Alternatives include ion trap quantum computing and other methods to achieve very cold super-cooled small-scale demonstration-level computing platforms. There are additional issues involved with implementing and operating quantum computing. In terms of maintenance, quantum systems must be kept at subzero temperatures to keep the qubits stable, which creates trouble for people working with them and expensive, energy-consuming equipment to support.

Once these issues are overcome, we anticipate that quantum computing will become more mainstream for solving specific types of problems. However, there will remain general-purpose computing problems that must be solved with classical computing. In fact, we anticipate the development of solutions that involve quantum and classical CPUs on the same computing platform, which will be capable of solving combined general purpose and use case-specific computation problems.

These next-generation computing systems will provide the best of both worlds, which will be high-speed, general-purpose computing combined with use case-specific ultra-performance for certain tasks that will remain outside the range of binary computation for the foreseeable future.

Select Report Findings:

The global market for QC hardware will exceed $9.1 billion by 2028

Leading application areas are simulation, optimization, and sampling

Managed services will reach $328 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 47.3%

Key professional services will be deployment, maintenance, and consulting

QC based on superconducting (cooling) loops tech will reach $4.5B by 2028

Fastest growing industry verticals will be government, energy, and transportation

Quantum Computing Use Cases

Quantum Computing in Pharmaceuticals

Applying Quantum Technology to Financial Problems

Accelerate Autonomous Vehicles with Quantum AI

Car Manufacturers Using Quantum Computing

Accelerating Advanced Computing for NASA Missions

Company Analysis

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Raytheon Company

Other Companies

1QB Information Technologies Inc.

Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd.

QC Ware Corp.

MagiQ Technologies Inc.

Rigetti Computing

Anyon Systems Inc.

Quantum Circuits Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Fujitsu Ltd.

NEC Corporation

SK Telecom

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NTT Docomo Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Airbus Group

Amgen Inc.

Biogen Inc.

BT Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Volkswagen AG

KPN

Ecosystem Contributors

Agilent Technologies

Artiste-qb.net

Avago Technologies

Ciena Corporation

Eagle Power Technologies Inc

Emcore Corporation

Enablence Technologies

Entanglement Partners

Fathom Computing

Alpine Quantum Technologies GmbH

Atom Computing

Black Brane Systems

Delft Circuits

EeroQ

Everettian Technologies

EvolutionQ

H-Bar Consultants

Horizon Quantum Computing

ID Quantique

InfiniQuant

IonQ

ISARA

KETS Quantum Security

Magiq

MDR Corporation

Nordic Quantum Computing Group

Oxford Quantum Circuits

Post-Quantum (PQ Solutions)

ProteinQure

PsiQuantum

Q&I

Qasky

QbitLogic

Q-Ctrl

Qilimanjaro Quantum Hub

Qindom

Qnami

QSpice Labs

Qu & Co

Quandela

Quantika

Quantum Benchmark Inc.

Quantum Circuits Inc.

Quantum Factory GmbH

QuantumCTek

Quantum Motion Technologies

QuantumX

Qubitekk

Qubitera LLC

Quintessence Labs

Qulab

Qunnect

QuNu Labs

River Lane Research

SeeQC

Silicon Quantum Computing

Sparrow Quantum

Strangeworks

Tokyo Quantum Computing

TundraSystems Global Ltd.

Turing

Xanadu

Zapata Computing

Accenture

Atos Quantum

Baidu

Northrop Grumman

Quantum Computing Inc.

Keysight Technologies

Nano-Meta Technologies

Optalysys Ltd.

