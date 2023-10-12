Trezor launches new hardware wallets and its own metal recovery seed backup

Prague, Czech Republic, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trezor , the original hardware wallet company, today launches three stylish, intuitive and affordable tools aimed at helping crypto newcomers and novices on their journey to self-custody. The line-up of products consists of the Trezor Safe 3, an easy-to-use, secure hardware wallet available in four striking colours; the Trezor Keep Metal, the mistake-proof, convenient backup solution for your recovery seed, available in three variants; and, in celebration of Trezor’s 10-year anniversary, the limited edition Trezor Safe 3 Bitcoin only, which as the name suggests keeps custody solely of the original cryptocurrency.



Matěj Žák, CEO of Trezor, commented: “Bitcoin, and the wider cryptocurrency sector, has been with us now for 14 years. It is no longer a niche interest. There are 420 million crypto owners worldwide and, according to predictions, this number will more than double by 2027 to almost a billion — one in eight of the global population. Events over the last year or so have demonstrated the risks people are taking when they entrust the custody of their cryptocurrencies to centralised exchanges. Time and again, we’ve seen the reality of ‘not your keys, not your coins’ play out. As we approach the next wave of Bitcoin adoption, we’ve introduced some compelling new devices that enable crypto novices and newcomers to enjoy the security and peace of mind that comes with owning and safeguarding their own crypto.”

Trezor Safe 3 hardware wallet

Designed to meet the needs of the diverse crowds entering the crypto space, The Trezor Safe 3 hardware wallet is fantastic looking, easy to use and affordable. The device adds another layer of security with the introduction of a secure element, a tamper-resistant hardware component providing extra protection against physical attacks if users lose their device. Combined with a strong passphrase, which is never stored in the device, it delivers ultimate security for users’ crypto.

The Trezor Safe 3 embodies the company's commitment to open source development and the belief that the strongest, most robust security stems from full transparency about code, technology and components. Trezor has chosen a third-party secure element vendor* that allows it to publish any potential vulnerabilities it discovers and the Trezor Safe 3 still applies open source principles in using the security component.

The device integrates with the Trezor Suite desktop application which has everything crypto novices need for managing their digital assets — whether buying, selling, exchanging, or saving crypto through dollar cost averaging — all in a single safe environment. Trezor Safe 3 supports bitcoin, ethereum and over 7,000 other coins. The Trezor Safe 3 retails for €79 / $79 and is available in four premium colours — Solar Gold, Stellar Silver, Galactic Rose and Cosmic black.

Trezor Keep Metal

Trezor Keep Metal safeguards one of the most precious items in a crypto inventory: the recovery seed. If a Trezor hardware wallet is ever lost, damaged or stolen, users can use the recovery seed — a unique string of words generated when first registering a Trezor device — to restore access to their entire wallet.

Trezor Keep Metal ensures the safety of the recovery seed under any conditions, and eliminates mistakes when recording the words. Made from aerospace-grade stainless steel, resistant to corrosion, and with a watertight seal, Trezor Keep Metal protects the recovery seed backup against fire, water, acids and impacts.

Trezor Keep Metal can be used for both 12-word and 24-word standard backups — options which are available for €99 / $99. It is also suitable for Shamir backup, making it an ideal security solution for the Shamir-compatible Trezor Safe 3. The Trezor Keep Metal catering for 3 x 20-word Shamir backup sells for €249 / $249.

Trezor Safe 3 Bitcoin only

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary since Trezor introduced the world’s first bitcoin hardware wallet, Trezor is also releasing a limited-edition run of a Bitcoin-only Trezor Safe 3 as part of the range. It solely runs Bitcoin-only firmware and is available in the only fitting colour: bitcoin orange. In a nod to Trezor’s breakthrough year, only 2,013 of the devices will be available at a retail price of €79 / $79. And in recognition of Bitcoin’s ability to empower individuals in under-privileged and marginalised communities, Trezor will donate €21 from each sale to support the Trezor Academy, a Bitcoin education initiative.

Matěj Žák continued: “We understand that self-custody can be intimidating, especially for newcomers. That’s why we have designed the new wallets and the backup solution with beginners in mind. They’re packed with security features to keep digital assets safe. Managing your crypto is now easier than ever with a Trezor Safe hardware wallet and the new Trezor Suite desktop and mobile apps.”



Pre-order the products

The Trezor Safe 3, the Trezor Keep Metal and the Trezor Safe 3 Bitcoin-only are available for pre-order now from link and will be shipped in mid-November.