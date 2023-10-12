China Business Law Journal 2023: M&As, Joint Ventures and Wholly Foreign-owned Enterprises, Intellectual Property Protection, Taxation, Dispute Resolution, Labour Law, Corporate fFinance

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Business Law Journal" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China Business Law Journal is a fully bilingual magazine for China-focused business and legal professionals. It investigates the practical implications of legal developments, identifies the optimal legal strategies for managing complex business transactions and provides expert-written digests and analysis of new laws and regulations.



Intellectual property issues receive prominent coverage in the magazine. The timely and incisive editorial content is uniquely designed to provide China's legal and business communities with need-to-know information that is not available from any other source. We operate and publish bilingually, in simplified Chinese and English, ensuring that foreign investors, domestic enterprises and their legal advisers have access to a common source of high quality legal information and analysis.



China Business Law Journal is published 10 times a year. Unlike other traditional magazines, it is 100% bilingual and both inbound and outbound deals are analyzed.



Key areas of law - mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and wholly foreign-owned enterprises, intellectual property protection, taxation, dispute resolution, labour law, corporate finance and more - all receive the in-depth, case-based attention they deserve.



This timely and incisive editorial coverage is uniquely designed to provide China's legal and business communities with need-to-know information that is not available from any other source. We operate and publish bilingually, in simplified Chinese and English, ensuring that foreign investors, domestic enterprises and their respective legal advisers can unite around a common source of top-quality legal intelligence and analysis.



Subscribe now to receive:

Practical coverage of key business, legal and regulatory developments in China, and those affecting Chinese investment overseas.

In-depth commentary on mergers and acquisitions, FDI regulations, intellectual property protection, environmental law, corporate finance, taxation, dispute resolution, labour law and more.

Incisive information on all major sectors including telecoms, infrastructure, power, manufacturing, information technology, biotechnology, finance and outsourcing.

Expert analysis of the corporate strategies and legal structures that underpin landmark business deals.

Unrivalled intelligence on China's legal market.

For more information about this journal visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gkj1s9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.