Global Viral Clearance Strategic Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030 - Recombinant Proteins Segment to Account for $430 Million

Global Viral Clearance Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Viral Clearance estimated at US$474.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

There is an 8-year perspective that provides insights into the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2023 and 2030 for viral clearance and other segments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. These segments encompass recombinant proteins, blood and blood products, vaccines, other applications, contract research organizations (CROs), academic research institutes, and other end-uses. Moreover, there's an analysis of the viral clearance market's annual sales from 2014 to 2030.

Recombinant Proteins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.7% CAGR and reach US$430.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Blood and Blood Products segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $146.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18% CAGR



The Viral Clearance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$146.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$319.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

This information comprises a detailed analysis of various segments within the global viral clearance market. It includes data on annual sales from 2022 to 2030 in US$ Thousand and corresponding percentage CAGR for different geographic regions, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.1% and 15.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $474.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1800 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.1% Regions Covered Global

