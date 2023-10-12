Global Wireless Audio Business Report 2023-2030 Featuring Apple, DEI Holdings, Harman International, Koninklijke Philips, Sony, & VOXX International

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Audio: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Wireless Audio Market to Reach $253.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Wireless Audio estimated at US$78.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$253.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
True Wireless Hearables / Earbuds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.6% CAGR and reach US$157.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Earphones segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.7% CAGR
The Wireless Audio market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$62.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 13% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Wireless Audio - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 22 Featured)
- Apple, Inc.
- DEI Holdings, Inc.
- Harman International Industries, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Sony Corporation
- VOXX International Corporation
