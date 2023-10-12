Rising Awareness towards Mobility to Boost Demand for Wheelchairs in India | Market Report and Forecast 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- India Wheelchair Market value is US$ 196.5 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A wheelchair is a type of mobility equipment that helps persons who are unable to walk due to disease, accident, or disability. It consists of a seat mounted on huge wheels, usually with a backrest and push or self-propelled handles. Wheelchairs are classified into three types: manual wheelchairs, powered wheelchairs, and mobility scooters, each of which is designed to satisfy a distinct need.

Various government efforts and plans strive to offer those in need affordable and accessible healthcare equipment, including wheelchairs. Individuals can now obtain wheelchairs more easily due to subsidies and funding programs.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the India wheelchair market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, application, category and geography/regions (including North India, West & Central India, South India, East India) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the India wheelchair market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the India wheelchair market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/india-wheelchair-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

India Wheelchair Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product, manual product segment is expected to dominate the India wheelchair market with more than 61.1% revenue share and is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on category, the adult category led the market in 2022, accounting for 65% of total sales. This is because the ageing population is growing rapidly.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 196.5 million Market Size Forecast US$ 311.4 million Growth Rate 6.8% Key Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of disabilities

Growing awareness about the benefits of using wheelchairs

Rising disposable income

Government Initiatives

Technological Advancements Companies Profiled Apex Medical Equipments Private Limited

Comfort Care India Private Limited

Jaypee Wheelchairs Private Limited

Karman Healthcare Limited

Medikabazaar Private Limited

Orthocare India Private Limited

PeaR Healthtech Private Limited

Pride Mobility Products, Inc.

Sunrise Medical Limited

Invacare Corporation

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Wheelchair Wala

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/india-wheelchair-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some prominent players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the India wheelchair market include,

In January 2022, Invacare Corporation introduced a new slimmer version of its AVIVA STORM RX rear-wheel drive power wheelchair.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the India wheelchair market growth include Apex Medical Equipments Private Limited, Comfort Care India Private Limited, Jaypee Wheelchairs Private Limited, Karman Healthcare Limited, Medikabazaar Private Limited, Orthocare India Private Limited, PeaR Healthtech Private Limited, Pride Mobility Products, Inc., Sunrise Medical Limited, Invacare Corporation, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, and Wheelchair Wala, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/india-wheelchair-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the India Wheelchair market based on product, application, category and region

India Wheelchair Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Manual Electric

India Wheelchair Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Homecare Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Rehabilitation Centers

India Wheelchair Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Category Adults Pediatric

India Wheelchair Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North India West & Central India South India East India



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/india-wheelchair-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Wheelchair Report:

What will be the market value of the India Wheelchair market by 2030?

What is the market size of the India Wheelchair market?

What are the market drivers of the India Wheelchair market?

What are the key trends in the India Wheelchair market?

Which is the leading region in the India Wheelchair market?

What are the major companies operating in the India Wheelchair market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the India Wheelchair market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/india-wheelchair-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245