Europe Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market Expected to Exceed US$ 80.3 Million by 2033, with 3.4% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand analysis of Europe platelet rich plasma (PRP) signifies surpassing US$ 57.5 million in 2023 and reaching a valuation of US$ 80.3 million by 2033. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) in Europe is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2033.



Healthcare practitioners are emphasizing patient involvement in treatment decisions and educating them on the advantages and expectations of PRP therapy. To improve the patient experience, clinics offer more flexible scheduling, faster recuperation times, and enhanced post-treatment assistance. This tendency increases patient happiness and loyalty, contributing to the industry’s long-term growth.

PRP is gaining popularity in conjunction with other regenerative therapies or medical procedures. Doctors are increasingly using PRP as an adjuvant therapy to improve the outcomes of techniques such as facelifts and hair transplants or in conjunction with other regenerative therapies such as stem cell therapy. This type of therapy uses the synergistic effects of several treatments to obtain better outcomes and faster recovery times, which appeals to both patients and healthcare professionals.

PRP therapy's full potential is being explored through ongoing European research and clinical studies. Researchers are looking for novel indications, improving treatment methods, and evaluating long-term effects. These initiatives are critical for creating evidence-based procedures and broadening the spectrum of PRP uses, ultimately driving expansion as healthcare practitioners implement discoveries into existing practices.

Competitive Landscape of Europe Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market:

Strategic partnerships are gaining traction, with established corporations collaborating with startups, research institutes, and healthcare facilities to increase product innovation.

Research and development is a top priority, with considerable investments made to improve PRP preparation processes and examine novel medicinal uses.

Key Takeaways from the Europe Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market:

In 2018, the industry size stood at US$ 43.4 million .

. The industry size expanded at a 4.6% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

from 2018 to 2022. In 2022, the industry size stood at US$ 54.93 million .

. In 2023, the kits segment occupies 78% of Europe's shares for platelet rich plasma (PRP).

of Europe's shares for platelet rich plasma (PRP). In 2023, the knee segment holds 37.0% of Europe's platelet-rich plasma (PRP) shares.

of Europe's platelet-rich plasma (PRP) shares. The industry in the United Kingdom will rise at a 2.10% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. In 2023, Germany occupies 18% of Europe's platelet rich plasma (PRP) shares.





"Technological developments, sustainability, and strategic partnerships are driving a shift in the Europe platelet rich plasma (PRP). PRP treatments are becoming smarter thanks to IoT and AI, while regional players and sustainability initiatives are changing the game. PRP is heading toward a more patient- and environmentally-focused future," says, Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Recent Developments of Europe Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market:

Crown Aesthetics, a division of Crown Laboratories, Inc., in December 2022, rebranded proGen PRP Advantage, now known as ProGen PRP Eclipse. ProGen PRP and Eclipse PRP have been combined into a single best-in-class solution as an example of Crown's unwavering commitment to providing physicians and their patients with market-leading products and technology.

The United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical company Ester Medical announced in May 2022 that it had signed an agreement with Aesthetic Management for the long-term marketing and distribution of Eclipse PRP and Tropocells in the United States.

Key Players in Europe Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market:

Arthrex, Inc. Stryker Corporation Johnson and Johnson Ltd. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Terumo Corporation Glofinn Oy Medira Ltd. Regen Lab S.A.

Key Segments Analysis of the Europe Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market:

By Product Type:

Instruments

Kits

Kits by Type

Pure Platelet Rich Plasma (P-PRP)

Leukocyte-Rich Platelet Rich Plasma (L-PRP)

Leukocyte-Platelet-Rich Fibrin (L-PRF)

Pure Platelet Rich Fibrin (P-PRF)

Kits by Origin

Autologous Platelet Rich Plasma

Homologous Platelet Rich Plasma

Allogeneic Platelet Rich Plasma





By Application:

Knee

Elbow

Foot and Ankle

Shoulder

CMF

Others

By Country:

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

