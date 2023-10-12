Ultra-high Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride [HCl] Gas Market is Projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%, Reaching a Valuation of USD 5.7 billion by 2031 | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride [HCl] gas market stood at US$ 3.75 billion in 2023, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 5.7 billion in 2031 . The global ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride [HCl] gas market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2023 and 2031.



The market for ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas is experiencing growth, primarily driven by the rising demand for top-quality chemicals across various industries. Its exceptional purity and low moisture content make it indispensable in semiconductor manufacturing and chemical synthesis processes. This ultra-high purity HCl gas plays a vital role in maintaining the quality and integrity of end products in sectors like semiconductors, electrical & electronics, pharmaceuticals, and laboratories.

The electrical & electronics industry, in particular, heavily relies on ultra-high purity anhydrous HCl gas for applications like cleansing furnaces (quartz chambers) and selective etching of windows in microelectronic circuits. Additionally, it serves as a gaseous chloride carrier for non-volatile components, contributing to enhanced production processes. Furthermore, when dissolved in water, ultra-high purity anhydrous HCL gas serves as an efficient aqueous cleaning agent before electroplating metal surfaces.

As the demand for high-quality chemicals continues to grow across these diverse sectors, the ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride gas market is expected to thrive in response to this need for precision and purity in industrial applications.

Ultra-high Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride [HCl] Gas Market: Key Players

Air Liquide has revealed that its innovative auto thermal reforming technology has been chosen for the production of low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia in Japan. This selection reflects the growing importance of sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives in the global energy landscape, with Japan's strategic interest in reducing carbon emissions and embracing cleaner technologies.

Jinhong Gas has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with a partner company to strengthen its presence in the silane industry. This partnership is expected to increase silane products' availability for Jinhong Gas substantially. By collaborating with its partner business, Jinhong Gas aims to enhance its access to silane resources, a key component in various industrial processes, and thereby expand its offerings and capabilities in this sector.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride [HCl] gas market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 5.7 billion until 2031.

The global ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride [HCl] gas market is valued at US$ 3.6 billion in 2022.

The market value of the global ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride [HCl] gas market management from 2018 to 2022 is 4.8%.

North America is forecasted to hold a market share of 37.8%.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a value share of 45.3%.



Ultra-high Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride [HCl] Gas Market: Growth Drivers

The importance of achieving ultra-high purity in hydrogen chloride gas is underscored by its critical role in the electrical & electronics sector. Various strategies have been employed to minimize organic impurities in hydrogen chloride to meet the stringent standards required for electronic applications, particularly chlorinated compounds. This emphasizes the industry's growing demand for ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride gas.

Recent technological advancements have revolutionized the production of electronics and specialized gases. Innovations include unique cylinder techniques with built-in purification processes, enabling the attainment of higher purity and consistency in gases used in electronics manufacturing.

As large-scale integrated circuits become more prevalent, the need for enhanced purity standards in hydrogen chloride gas intensifies. This is particularly evident in the semiconductor industry, where increasingly strict regulations have been implemented to limit the presence of hydrocarbons and carbon oxides in wafer processing.



Ultra-high Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride [HCl] Gas Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific remains a key player in the ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas market, as it is poised to maintain its leading position. The region already accounted for a substantial 45.3% share in 2022 and shows no signs of slowing down. The growth in Asia Pacific's electrical & electronics sector is a major catalyst for this market's expansion.

North America is set to maintain a steady growth in the ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas market. The region benefits from a well-established electrical & electronics sector, which contributes to the market's ongoing expansion.

Ultra-high Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride [HCl] Gas Market: Segmentation

By Application Industrial Electrical & Electronics

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





