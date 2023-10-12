Global Gasoline Market: Surge in Automobile Demand and Regional Trends Shaping the Industry

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gasoline Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gasoline market is poised for steady growth, with an expected increase from $125.94 billion in 2022 to $128.21 billion in 2023, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.80%. Moreover, this growth trend is anticipated to continue, reaching $136.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 1.64%.

The key players in the gasoline market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell plc, Chevron Corporation, PBF Energy Inc., Reliance Industries Limited, PetroChina Company Limited, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., China National Petroleum Corporation, BP plc, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Valero Energy Corporation, Petroleos de Venezuela SA, Motiva Enterprises LLC, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), and Emirates National Oil Company Group.

Gasoline, a fuel derived from crude oil and other petroleum liquids, is primarily utilized in internal combustion engines. It encompasses regular gasoline with an octane value of 87, a by-product of crude oil known for its flammability. This versatile fuel finds applications in transportation, small aircraft, electricity generators, recreational vehicles, and more, serving industries such as transportation and power generation.

The gasoline market research report offers comprehensive statistics, including global market size, regional shares, and competitor insights, catering to the gasoline optical components industry. This report equips you with detailed market segments, trends, and opportunities for thriving in the gasoline optical components sector.

Product innovations are driving the gasoline market, with companies like Renewable Energy Group Inc. introducing cleaner-burning, lower-emission fuels like EnDura Fuels in March 2022. These innovations support sustainability goals in transportation, rail, maritime, aviation, and other industries.

In 2022, North America led the gasoline market, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period. Covered regions include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA featured in the report.

The surge in automobile demand is a driving force behind gasoline market growth, especially in areas with limited adoption of electric or alternative fuel vehicles. In 2021, US auto manufacturers produced around 6.3 million passenger automobiles, a 3.1% increase over 2020, while global car production climbed by 2.7% to 63.2 million units. Electric vehicle (EV) sales doubled in 2021, reaching 6.6 million, indicating a growing demand for gasoline.

The gasoline market includes various gasoline types such as regular, midgrade, premium, ethanol-blended, oxygenated, and reformulated gasoline. Market values are based on 'factory gate' values, encompassing goods sold by manufacturers or creators, along with associated services.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $128.21 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $136.81 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.6% Regions Covered Global

