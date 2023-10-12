EagleBank Provides Financing to Kids in Need of Defense (KIND)

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleBank (NASDAQ: EGBN), one of the largest community banks in the Washington, D.C. area, today announced that it provided a $9,000,000 revolving line of credit to Kids in Need of Defense (KIND) to support their working capital for a new contract with Vera Institute of Justice, Inc. (VERA).



KIND is a U.S.-based nongovernmental organization devoted to the protection of unaccompanied and separated children. Founded in 2008 by the Microsoft Corporation and co-founder and patron Angelina Jolie, KIND addresses the gap in legal services for unaccompanied minors by providing legal assistance and social services to these children.

Through legal partnerships with organizations like VERA, KIND provides pro bono legal representation for refugee and migrant children across our nation. Since its inception, KIND has received referrals for more than 30,000 cases, and now serves over 5,000 children annually in partnership with over 755 law firm, corporate, law school and bar association partners.

KIND complements its legal efforts with social services by connecting thousands of migrant children – and their caretakers – with essential medical care, mental health care, educational opportunities, and crisis intervention to ensure their safety and well-being. KIND also partners with similar organizations to support these types of services in other countries like Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

The loan transaction was handled by EagleBank’s experienced commercial lending team, including Vice President, C&I Relationship Manager Stephanie Lawrence, 1st Assistant Vice President, C&I Portfolio Manager Talita Ellis, and Officer, C&I Portfolio Administrator Karen McCadden.

“Every child deserves the right to safety and protection, regardless of their immigration status,” said Lindsey Rheaume, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer C&I. “EagleBank is proud to support nonprofit organizations with a vision and mission like KIND, whose work in providing legal representation to immigrant children is crucial in ensuring that these vulnerable young individuals have a fair chance at a better future.”

About Kids in Need of Defense

KIND envisions a world in which children’s rights and well-being are protected as they migrate alone in search of safety. KIND ensures that no child appears in immigration court without high quality legal representation; advances laws, policies, and practices that ensure children’s protection and uphold their right to due process and fundamental fairness; and promotes durable solutions to child migration that are grounded in the best interests of the child. KIND staff across the United States, Mexico, and Europe, and our extensive network of private sector pro bono and NGO partners provide unaccompanied children with innovative holistic care that includes legal representation and assistance and psychosocial support. For more information, visit www.supportkind.org.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 13 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

