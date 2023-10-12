Clinical ink Introduces Breakthrough Solution to Drastically Reduce Study Build Timelines

Winston Salem, NC, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical ink, a global life science technology company, is setting a new industry benchmark in advancing study build timelines. Harnessing the power of the latest eCOA technology, Clinical ink can now reduce study build timelines to as little as 10 days.



Clinical ink’s scalable software solution offers enhanced precision right from the start to ensure trial success. Key features of Clinical ink cutting-edge eCOA technology include:



What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) Design

Streamline the instrument build process with a codeless GUI-driven design interface providing immediate and intuitive visibility into what sites and subjects will see.



Flexibility by Design

Gain unprecedented flexibility with build tools that support collaborative work, enabling teams to concurrently work and alter a study’s design as needed.



Direct Translation System Integration

Eliminate the need for manual file distribution and text copy through cumbersome channels, promoting efficiency.



Custom Library

Dedicated repository of approved and validated content tailored to your specific needs.



“Setting a 10-day benchmark in study build timelines is proof of the strength of the latest Clinical ink eCOA technology,” comments Megan Petrylak, EVP, Clinical Operations. “Clinical ink is redefining speed and raising the bar for efficiency and accuracy, ensuring that clinical study development is agile and meticulous."



Through a seamless, codeless user interface with direct integrations, Clinical ink’s eCOA advancements ensure a streamlined and precise study build process. These are the latest advancements delivered by Clinical ink, following its recently unveiled Data Management services, to further enhance its comprehensive range of eCOA, direct data capture, patient engagement, and digital biomarker solutions.

About Clinical Ink

Clinical ink is the global life science company that brings data, technology, and patient science together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with Direct Data Capture, eCOA, eConsent, telehealth, neurocognitive testing, and digital biomarkers advancements, drive the industry standard for data precision and usher in a new generation of clinical trials.