Smart Immune Showcases Data and Presentations at ESGCT





PARIS, France, 12 October 2023 – Smart Immune, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing ProTcell, a thymus-empowered T-cell progenitor therapy platform to fully and rapidly re-arm the immune system, announced today a series of activities in and around the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 30th Annual Congress being held in Brussels, Belgium from October 24-27, 2023.

Oral presentation by CSO

‘CAR ProTcell, towards well-tolerated and persistent off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T cells’

Presented by Olivier Negre, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Smart Immune

Session: 2a: Genome editing for cancer immunotherapy

Session date and time: Tuesday, October 24, 2023, | 17:00 to 19:00 CEST

Oral presentation by SAB member

‘TCR and inhibitory receptor genome editing’

Presented by Chiara Bonini, MD, Professor at the University Vita-Salute San Raffaele and group leader of the Experimental hematology Unit at IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, member of Smart Immune’s Scientific Advisory Board

Session: 2a: Genome editing for cancer immunotherapy

Session date and time: Tuesday, October 24, 2023, | 17:00 to 19:00 CEST

Oral presentation by strategic clinical development advisor

‘Gene therapy in sickle cell disease: clinical developments and obstacles’

Presented by Marina Cavazzana, MD, PhD, Imagine, and Co-Founder and Strategic Clinical Development Advisor, Smart Immune

SESSION 6a: Hematopoietic diseases gene therapy

Session date and time: Thursday, October 26, 2023, | 09:00-10:30 CEST

Marina Cavazzana will also co-chair the PID gene therapy session on Friday, October 27, 08:30-10:30 CEST, in which our scientific partner in the PRO-THYMUS project, Prof. Frank Staal, from Leiden University Medical Center, will present ’Stem cell based gene therapy for recombinase deficient-SCID’.



European Innovation Council CGT event

Session date and time: Friday, October 27, 2023, | 13:25-14:25 CEST



LUNCHTIME SYMPOSIUM: EIC Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) community and EIT-Health CGT companies

Smart Immune has been invited to a discussion panel organized by Iordanis Arzimanoglou, Program Manager for Health and Biotechnology at the European Innovation Council.

Full program https://www.esgctcongress.com/programme-fri

Attended by Smart Immune’s Chief Executive Officer Karine Rossignol and other members of Smart Immune’s team.

Karine Rossignol, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Immune, said: “We are excited to be at the ESGCT congress. Our team will be attending a range of activities including an oral presentation by our CSO, and our participation in the EIC Cell and Gene Therapy symposium as one of the EIC accelerator laureates.”

About Smart Immune

Smart Immune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing ProTcell, a thymus-empowered T-cell progenitor therapy platform to fully and rapidly re-arm the immune system, enabling next-generation allogeneic T-cell therapies for all. The company aims to radically improve outcomes for patients with life-threatening diseases such as high-risk blood cancers and primary immunodeficiencies. Smart Immune has ongoing collaborations with leading institutions in the US and Europe. SMART101 is already in Phase I/II clinical trials, in the EU and the US, looking at the acceleration of complete immune recovery in patients fighting cancer and infection and undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Smart Immune is also developing therapies using gene-modified T-cell progenitors through its ProTcell platform to provide targeted treatments against cancer or AIDS, like persistent off-the-shelf CAR T-cells or HIV-resistant T-cells. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, at Paris Biotech Santé.

